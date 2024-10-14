Tanzania: Uhuru Torch @60 Why This Year's Race Unique

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday arrived in Mwanza Region for a series of special duties, including presiding over the climax of the Uhuru Torch Race.

Speaking to Pasiansi Ward residents after her arrival, President Samia noted that this year's Uhuru Torch Race is unique as it celebrates its 60th anniversary. The culmination of the race will take place on October 14.

"After the celebrations, the torch will be taken to Mount Kilimanjaro to commemorate its 60-year journey, which began at the peak of Africa's highest mountain. This symbolic gesture underscores the torch's role in promoting development and national unity over the past six decades," President Samia said.

She further explained that this year's Uhuru Torch Race coincides with several other significant milestones, all of which are celebrating 60 years, including the Zanzibar Revolution, the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar, the Tanzania People's Defence Forces and the Police Force.

The Uhuru Torch, first lit atop Mount Kilimanjaro on December 9, 1961, by Alexander Nyirenda during Tanganyika's independence, has since become a national symbol of love, peace, solidarity and development.

President Samia will remain in Mwanza until October 15 and participate in various events throughout her visit. Upon her arrival at Pasiansi, she was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd and she expressed her appreciation for the warm welcome.

In addition to the Uhuru Torch celebrations, President Samia will also close the 7th Mining Technology Exhibition in Geita today, which has been ongoing since October 2nd. Furthermore, she is scheduled to hold discussions with religious leaders during her stay.

President Samia also encouraged Mwanza resident who are eligible to register for the upcoming local government election scheduled for November 27 to register themselves.

"I urge everyone to register in their respective areas. Election day will be a public holiday to ensure that everyone can fully participate in this important democratic process," President Samia said.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Said Mtanda, welcomed the President, noting that under the sixth phase of government, Mwanza has received 5.6tril/- for various development projects.

Mr Mtanda invited all residents of Mwanza to join the celebrations on October 14, marking the climax of the Uhuru Torch Race that will take place at CCM Kirumba Stadium.

The race was launched in April this year and was expected to cover 31 regions with 195 districts, taking up 195 days with the theme "Conserve the Environment and Participate in Local Election for the Building of a Sustainable Nation."

The Torch Race coincides with Youth Week commemorations and the 25th anniversary of the passing of the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.