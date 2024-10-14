Tanzania: 'Uhuru Torch, a Living Symbol of Our Freedom'

The Government Chief Spokesperson and Director of Tanzania Information Services, Mr Thobias Makoba, on Thursday called on citizens to embrace the national Uhuru torch, saying it stands as a testament to the country's sovereignty and independence.

He said the Uhuru Torch brings people together and it is a symbol that is rooted in the nation's values of independence, unity and solidarity.

"The Uhuru Torch represents independence, unity, love and solidarity. It is a living reminder that we are free and united as Tanzanians," Mr Makoba said during a press conference in Dodoma, ahead of the climax of the Uhuru torch race on Monday.

He highlighted that the Uhuru Torch race continues to unite citizens and drive various development projects across the country.

Since the race began in April, approximately 1,501 projects worth 10.8tril/- have been inspected across 180 district councils, reflecting the benefits of independence and improvements in citizens' livelihoods.

Mr Makoba also noted that the race proceeded in Mwanza on Friday, coinciding with the National Youth Week to honour the contributions of young people to national development and to commemorate the legacy of Mwalimu Nyerere.

The National Youth Week involved youths from all regions and was scheduled to be attended by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

The climax of the Uhuru Torch race on October 14 will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Founding Father Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's passing, with President Samia Suluhu Hassan as the guest of honour in Mwanza.

Following the climax, the Uhuru Torch will be taken to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, symbolising 60 years since the Union was established in 1964.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed that the torch's journey to Mount Kilimanjaro be led by soldiers from the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF), embodying hope and love while promoting national independence.

This year's Uhuru Torch theme is "Protect the Environment and Participate in Local Elections to Build a Sustainable Nation."

In related news, Mr Makoba reaffirmed the Bank of Tanzania's (BoT) commitment to purchasing gold locally to preserve foreign exchange reserves and boost the export of value-added mineral products.

In the last financial year (2023/24), the BoT purchased 418 kilogrammes of gold and as of October 1, during the current buying season, it has already procured 238 kilos. He encouraged miners to sell their minerals to the central bank.

By aligning gold purchases with global market standards, the BoT aims to stabilise the gold market while supporting the national economy.

Gold remains one of the country's most valuable exports and this approach not only enhances the bank's reserves but also fosters growth and sustainability in the local gold industry.

The BoT arrangement offers reduced fees and faster payment processing, in line with the 20 per cent gold purchase commitment outlined in Section 59 of the Mining Act (Cap 123).

Regarding tax collection, Mr Makoba urged all citizens to cooperate with the newly inaugurated Tax Commission established by President Samia to address issues that hinder tax payments. He also encouraged citizens to ensure they request receipts for any transactions.