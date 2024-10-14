Tanzania: Tenmet Marathon Advocates for Girl Child Rights

DAR ES SALAAM: A BIG turnout was witnessed during the first edition of the Tanzania Education Network (TenMet) Marathon held at Farasi grounds in OysterBay Dar es Salaam on Friday.

The marathon was arranged to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC) which falls on October 11th annually.

It did not only serve as a platform for people to engage in physical exercises but also a rallying point to raise awareness about re-entry policy of allowing girls return to school after dropping out due to various reasons like pregnancy.

The event was organised free of charge with runners partaking in 10 km and 5 km races which was option to them depending on the category that one was interested to engage.

Chausiku Shabaabi scooped the first place in the 5 km race for women whereas Kuruthum Kasenya and Mariam Yahaya grabbed second and third slots apiece.

In the 5 km category for men, the first post was seized by Johnson Mbunda while Godfrey Samson and Amosi Shandu accumulated second and third place accordingly.

For the 10 km challenge (women), Asha Mang'ombe excelled than the rest to occupy the first pace and she was seconded by Catherine Kimambo while Fauziyat Sinda clinched the third slo

For children package (girls), Rahma Mashaka emerged overall winner followed by Kanasha Mashaka while Asha Ally was third and for boys, the first slot went to Emmanuel Tairo as Baraka John and Stephano Lunyunga claimed second and third place apiece.

In her remarks, TenMet National Coordinator Martha Makala thanked all those who came to be part of the event saying though it unfolded for the first time, the outcome was overwhelming.

"This marathon has been done as part of commemorating IDGC which is marked on October 11th annually and globally as part of promoting awareness concerning rights that girls are entitled to have.

"We advocate for appropriate action to be taken in ensuring that fundamental rights of girls are respected especially the right to education which is key for them to unlock the available success doors," she said.

She continued: "Girls are subjected to many setbacks as they try to pursue their dreams and as we celebrate IDGC, we also would like to take this platform to encourage girls to compete for different leadership positions so that they should acquire leadership skills early."

On his part, the guest of honour on the day Mussa Sima (Parliamentarian) and Vice Chairman of the Parliament Committee on Education, Culture and Sports emphasised on the need to protect girls' rights at all cost.

He further pointed out that government with support from stakeholders will continue to play a key role in ensuring that challenges that face girls are tackled so that they can easily focus on their goals.

Also, he commended participants who descended for the TenMet Marathon for actively taking part in different activities that decorated the day saying sports is equally important when it comes to uplifting health of people.

Speaking on behalf of fellow girls, Foudhiat Simba said IDGC is crucial as it gives them a platform to raise challenges they encounter to the concerned authorities for the purpose of being sorted out.

"As young girls, we are exposed to many challenges which hinder us from achieving our goals and when we get an opportunity of this nature, it becomes a proper stage for us to unveil what needs to be done to make our lives secure," she said.

Furthermore, she encouraged girls not to be afraid to compete for various leadership positions available out there in order to have an opportunity of making key decisions.

However, TenMet promised to have another thrilling marathon next year that will also be commemorated on October 11th as part of joining the world in acknowledging IDGC.