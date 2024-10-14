Nebiy Mekonnen, a legendary Ethiopian writer and journalist, departed on July 3, 2024, leaving a vast body of work in both genres. Nebiy was born in 1956 in Adama (Nazret), Ethiopia. His work has been characterized by an unwavering dedication to his craft and the bravery to endure difficult circumstances. Local sources announced his death on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, after he fought a protracted illness that was not publicly known.

Nebiy's experiences during the Derg regime--a turbulent time in Ethiopian history marked by revolutionaries' power struggles that culminated in the notorious "Red Terror"--significantly impacted his literary career.

Nebiy was detained at the infamous "Alem Beqagn" prison for almost eight years, from 1977 to 1985, under Colonel Mengistu Haile Mariam's leadership. Even in the appalling conditions of his captivity, Nebiy's spirit never wavered.

During this period, he started the enormous undertaking of translating 'Gone with the wind 'by Margaret Mitchell into Amharic, a translation he is renowned for finishing in three thousand pieces of cigarette paper. Nebiy's perseverance and commitment are evident in this translation, Negem Lela Qen New ("Tomorrow is Another Day"), which went on to become one of the longest books ever published in Amharic.

Nebiy's contributions to poetry, especially his well-known work Siwur Sifet, cemented his standing in Ethiopian literary circles in addition to his translation work. He draws from Ethiopia's rich cultural tapestry and his own experiences to create his poems, some of which have been translated into English and French and offer a profound exploration of the human experience. Nebiy's popular column "Yegna Sew Be-Amerika" ("An Ethiopian in the U.S."), which was published in Addis Admas, a weekly newspaper he co-founded and where he served as Editor-in-Chief, was another example of his sharp wit and humor.

Ethiopian public opinion was greatly influenced by Addis Admas, and its success was greatly aided by Nebiy's leadership as Editor-in-Chief. The newspaper reflected Nebiy's devotion to journalistic integrity and the power of the written word by providing a forum for critical discourse and cross-cultural exchanges.

The life and work of Nebiy Mekonnen serve as a testament to both the transformative power of literature and the enduring strength of the human spirit. Future generations of Ethiopian and international writers and readers will continue to draw inspiration from his legacy. In addition to celebrating the extensive body of work he leaves behind--a testament to a life lived with passion, conviction, and an unwavering pursuit of truth--the literary community and his admirers lament his passing. Nebiy's three daughters continue his legacy after his passing.

Social media has been ablaze with tributes following his passing, as followers and fans post recollections, pictures, and thoughts on his life and contributions. The literary community has been shaken by the news of his passing, which serves as a moving reminder of the influence he had on both those who knew him and those who were moved by his words.

As the world remembers Nebiy Mekonnen, we remember more than

just a writer and journalist--we remember a man whose life narrative and creative output are imbued with ideas of resiliency, optimism, and the human spirit at its most resilient.