Ethiopia: How to Stop Negative Self-Talk

We have to be mindful of the stories we make up about ourselves.

We all do it... self-sabotaging, but that doesn't make it correct. It may come from things like trauma, perfectionism and other insecurities.

The first thing is to recognize that there is a fake story we tell ourselves.

Next is being aware of the things we are certain about to figureout the lies we tell ourselves.

If these lies seem so real and we can't differentiate from the facts it is beneficial to ask a trusted person about it.

Then be conscious whenever your mind tells you about these lies and correct it with the facts.

This may seem hard but it's an easy process that will improve your confidence.

Doing it over and over makes the lies dissipate and make your true selves shine.

Some people may think this is unnecessary which is wrong because the

stories we make up about ourselves will define who we are.

If a person thinks negatively that's all he or she going to get in life and vice versa.