Ethiopia, the birthplace of Arabica coffee, is a cornerstone of the economy, known for its exceptional quality and intricate flavor profiles. The country's coffee industry is evolving, focusing on sustainability, traceability, and direct trade practices, making Ethiopian coffee a symbol of excellence and national pride.

The country's coffee industry is experiencing remarkable growth and prosperity. Apart from fulfilling domestic consumption, the country has produced an impressive transformation from 500,000 to 1 million tons of coffee within the last five years. The country has experienced a remarkable increase in revenue from coffee exports, reaching over 1.4 billion USD in the last fiscal year. This outstanding achievement showcases an annual increase in foreign exchange profits, establishing a thriving industry.

The top buyers for the fiscal year include Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United States, Korea, Belgium, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates. In the face of the global coffee market's slowdown and price decrease last year, Ethiopia's coffee industry managed to bridge the gap by offering exceptional-quality coffee, thus affirming its position as a leading player in the international market.

This significant milestone was highlighted during a national coffee exhibition and awareness forum held today at the Ethiopian Science Museum. This growth (from 500,000 to 1 million tons) is attributed to ongoing improvements in the macroeconomic environment and the coffee trade sector.

Though the result is promising, we are far from countries that are producing and supplying a huge amount of coffee to the international market. For instance, over the past five years, Brazil has been producing 3.7 million tons of coffee annually, while Vietnam produced 1.7 million tons per year. Ethiopia, on the other hand, was producing less than 500,000 tons of coffee annually.

However, following the Green Legacy Initiative, Brazil's production has increased to 4 million tons, Vietnam to 2 million tons, and Ethiopia has been able to double its production to 1 million tons. This implies that we remain much to do more to avoid possible challenges.

Ethiopia's coffee industry faces challenges due to limited infrastructure, particularly in remote regions, affecting transportation, distribution, and market access. Empowering small-scale farmers is crucial for sustainable development, but they face financial, training, and farming technique challenges.

The Ethiopian government is highly committed to enhancing coffee quality, production, and addressing the challenges the sub-sector faces. In order to achieve effective results, collaboration with stakeholders, including farmers, cooperatives, and regional communities, is imperative to promote awareness and implement best practices in coffee cultivation.

Technological advancements have also revolutionized the industry, particularly in combating illegal coffee trade practices. The government has implemented enhanced software and network systems to track coffee from its source to its destination, ensuring strict control and preventing illegal disputes.

Moreover, to guarantee the highest quality coffee production, close collaboration with research centers and academic institutions is paramount. Joint efforts focus on understanding the variables that impact coffee quality, providing farmers with improved coffee varieties, and addressing marketing challenges.

Expanding market access and adding value to Ethiopian coffee products are crucial for the industry's growth and economic development. While Ethiopia is known for its high-quality coffee beans, there is an opportunity to further diversify and capture more value through processing, branding, and marketing initiatives.

On the other hand, the coffee industry plays a vital role in safeguarding forest resources and mitigating the effects of climate change. In this sense, Ethiopia is making significant strides towards environmental conservation. Ethiopia's Green Legacy program is promoting the growth of agroforestry and ecological stability.

Sustainability lies at the heart of Ethiopia's coffee development. Protecting the environment, preserving biodiversity, and promoting fair trade practices are essential elements for the industry's long-term viability.

In order to solve market-related problems, Africa has now made coffee a strategic commodity produced in more than 25 African countries. Apart from being a cause for economic integration, coffee-producing African countries have a chance to exchange best practices and enhance quality production.

As it comes into effect, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would play a crucial role in enhancing the coffee market within the continent and throughout the world.

Embracing sustainable farming methods, investing in infrastructure, and fostering partnerships between stakeholders, Ethiopia can achieve inclusive growth that benefits coffee farmers, protects natural resources, and ensures the sustainability of its coffee industry.

By addressing these challenges, empowering farmers, promoting sustainability, and enhancing market opportunities, Ethiopia can continue to solidify its position as a global leader in the coffee industry while preserving its remarkable coffee heritage for generations to come. In this regard, the government can secure about 2 billion USD during this Ethiopian fiscal year.

BY GIRMACHEW GASHAW