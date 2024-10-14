Ethiopia: St. Paul's Hospital Graduates 410 Medical Professionals

13 October 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA- St. Paul's Hospital Millennium Medical College celebrated the graduation of 410 medical professionals from various health fields at Ghion Hotel yesterday, including 115 women.

During the ceremony, College Provost Sisay Sirgu (MD) highlighted that this marks the 11th graduating class, with graduates trained across 43 programs. These new professionals have actively participated in a nationwide health campaign, providing essential services to communities in rural areas and gaining valuable practical experience.

Dr. Sisay noted the college's expansion in training opportunities, now offering 73 regular and postgraduate programs. Graduates specialized in fields including sub-specialties, public health, maternal health, oncology, medical microbiology, and nursing. This graduation is particularly significant as it aligns with the Ministry of Health's national specialty and sub-specialty service roadmap, promoting a multidisciplinary approach to modernize medical services and enhance quality health care across the nation.

The college is also pursuing international accreditation for its school of medicine, currently in the final stages of a self-assessment process. Dr. Sisay announced that construction of advanced treatment centers for cardiology, gastroenterology, cancer, and orthopedics is nearing completion, aiming to attract skilled professionals and elevate treatment standards.

He urged graduates to uphold their responsibilities with discipline as they embark on their careers in health care.

Founded in 2013, the college has become a cornerstone of medical education in Ethiopia, addressing the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in a country facing numerous health challenges.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.