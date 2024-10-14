Ethiopia: St. Paul's Hospital Graduates 410 Medical Professionals

ADDIS ABABA- St. Paul's Hospital Millennium Medical College celebrated the graduation of 410 medical professionals from various health fields at Ghion Hotel yesterday, including 115 women.

During the ceremony, College Provost Sisay Sirgu (MD) highlighted that this marks the 11th graduating class, with graduates trained across 43 programs. These new professionals have actively participated in a nationwide health campaign, providing essential services to communities in rural areas and gaining valuable practical experience.

Dr. Sisay noted the college's expansion in training opportunities, now offering 73 regular and postgraduate programs. Graduates specialized in fields including sub-specialties, public health, maternal health, oncology, medical microbiology, and nursing. This graduation is particularly significant as it aligns with the Ministry of Health's national specialty and sub-specialty service roadmap, promoting a multidisciplinary approach to modernize medical services and enhance quality health care across the nation.

The college is also pursuing international accreditation for its school of medicine, currently in the final stages of a self-assessment process. Dr. Sisay announced that construction of advanced treatment centers for cardiology, gastroenterology, cancer, and orthopedics is nearing completion, aiming to attract skilled professionals and elevate treatment standards.

He urged graduates to uphold their responsibilities with discipline as they embark on their careers in health care.

Founded in 2013, the college has become a cornerstone of medical education in Ethiopia, addressing the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in a country facing numerous health challenges.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE