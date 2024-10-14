Ethiopia: A Journey of Resilience, Empowerment Through Natural Products

Her name is Amen Yetinayet, a passionate entrepreneur who creates and markets all-natural hair lotions and skin care products from her home. Drawing inspiration from the healing properties of nature, she meticulously prepares a blend of rosemary leaf, pumpkin fruit, and Nana leaf, along with a special preparation from ash. This unique combination aids in nourishing both hair and facial skin, showcasing Amen's dedication to holistic beauty solutions.

Born and raised in Nazareth, a city not far from Addis Ababa, Amen's journey in life has always been intertwined with her ambitions. After moving to Addis Ababa with her family, she nurtured a dream of studying law and becoming a lawyer. She pursued her education in marketing at a higher education institution and successfully landed a job in her field soon after graduation.

However, her early career experience was not as fulfilling as she had envisioned. "I got a job soon after I graduated, and I was happy," Amen recalls. "But I quickly discovered that the working environment was far from ideal." Her excitement turned into distress when she faced sexual harassment at work--not from her immediate boss but from a senior manager. This unfortunate reality reflects a broader issue within workplaces where power dynamics often overshadow ethics and respect.

The variance in people's behaviors, rooted in their upbringing and social interactions, can have profound effects in professional environments. In Amen's case, her immediate supervisor recognized her dedication and hard work. Yet, the persistent sexual harassment from the organization's manager created an uncomfortable atmosphere, undermining her capabilities and confidence. "Initially, my workplace was supportive. My boss and colleagues were great," she shared. "But gradually, I began to receive inappropriate attention from the main manager, leading to uncomfortable encounters that I tried to avoid."

Despite the initial positive environment, the toxicity began to seep into Amen's daily routine. As she chose to focus on her work and ignore the unwelcome advances, the harassment escalated. To protect herself, she rejected the manager's advances, only to find him retaliating by accusing her of poor job performance to her boss.

Her experience reflects a chilling reality for many women in similar situations, where the dynamics of power hinder reporting and resolution processes. "I wanted to speak up, but the head of the organization made it nearly impossible. My immediate boss attempted to mediate, but he was caught in a difficult position," Amen explained. "He is not just a colleague but a person with a family to support." Ultimately, the weight of the situation proved unbearable, leading Amen to resign after nearly a year of enduring gender-based harassment.

Leaving her job was not an end but rather a new beginning for Amen. She felt compelled to voice her experience, emphasizing the importance of speaking out against sexual violence and harassment. "No one should remain silent," she urged, especially women who find themselves in similar predicaments.

After her departure, Amen sought to turn her passion for natural hair care into a career. Although she had previously neglected her own hair care, she realized the commercial products available did not cater to her needs. "The various products I had bought caused more harm than good," she lamented. Determined to find a solution, she turned to social media and research on hair care, which led her to create her own hair oil.

Following a short-term training program, Amen collaborated with fellow students to establish an organization dedicated to crafting the hair and skincare products she had developed at home. "We had countless ideas but needed a focused vision," she recounted. "Eventually, we decided to pursue the creation of the natural ointment that had worked for me personally."

Amen's story is one of resilience and empowerment, highlighting the importance of advocacy and self-care. As she continues to innovate and inspire, her journey serves as a reminder that voices can rise from hardship, and that passion can indeed pave the way for transformation.

Amen, an innovative entrepreneur, began creating her own skin care and hair care ointments at home out of necessity. Struggling to find suitable products for her skin and hair in a crowded market, she discovered a passion for natural remedies. After completing her training, her idea caught the attention of her instructors, who encouraged her to turn her passion into a viable business.

"I started by using the products solely for myself, experimenting for about six months," Amen explains. "I needed to understand the nature and efficacy of the plants I was using." She initially focused on rosemary leaves, also known as "roast leaf," before incorporating pumpkin seed oil, nana leaves, and abash. "These plants are scientifically proven to promote hair growth and restore thinning hair," she adds.

Amen dedicated her to extensive research and experimentation to create effective natural products. Her journey was not without challenges. "When I began, I faced multiple failures," she recalls. "My first attempts broke down several times, but I persisted, adjusting my formulas and learning from studies and workshops." After numerous trials, she tested her oils on her own hair, documenting the improvements. Determined to gain market acceptance, she ultimately refined her creams and launched her brand, "Natural Es-Cape," embodying her desire to help others escape from chemical-laden products.

Working from home alongside her mother, Amen faced obstacles in promoting her products. "It was difficult to convince people of the value of my work, especially when some websites were asking for high fees for advertising," she notes. Over the past year and a half, she has successfully leveraged social media to broaden her reach and find customers. She sources high-quality ingredients from trusted suppliers who handle the preparations and exportation.

Amen's journey into entrepreneurship was catalyzed by personal adversity. After enduring sexual harassment at a job opportunity just a day after graduation, she made the difficult decision to leave her position. Today, she is a successful business owner and has a powerful message for other women facing similar situations. "If you lose your job, it may be tough initially, but we must never let sexual violence go unaddressed. Speak out, inform someone you trust, and don't be afraid to confront the person who has wronged you," she advises.

Looking ahead, Amen aspires to pursue her childhood dream of studying and working in law. Her story is a testament to resilience and the power of turning challenges into opportunities.