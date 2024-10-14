Ethiopia: Berhanena Selam College Graduates 51 Students in Printing and Graphic Arts

-BerhanenaSelam Printing Enterprise College graduated 51 students in printing and graphic arts yesterday, marking its third graduation ceremony.

At the event, CEO Shitahun Wale emphasized the college's vital role in producing skilled professionals for the industry. He highlighted the institution's commitment to addressing gaps in Ethiopia's printing sector through both short- and long-term training programs.

The college also offers free training courses to various institutions to help bridge the country's printing technology gaps. Despite these initiatives, a significant shortage of trained professionals persists. In response, the college is continually enhancing and modernizing its training systems while introducing new programs, he stated.

Dean Mesfin Kassa noted the college's critical contribution to resolving the shortage of skilled workers in the printing technology sector. He shared that the college has developed training programs ranging from Level I to Level III, organizing workshops and resources to ensure high-quality instruction.

To date, the college has successfully trained thousands in areas such as printing technology, graphic design, silk screen printing, and more through its short-term programs. Additionally, comprehensive training in printing and graphic arts is offered from Levels I to III.

In its eight-year journey, the college has graduated approximately 6,619 trainees across both short-term and comprehensive training programs. Currently, it is preparing to launch new courses in video editing and animation.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the college also provides free training services for professionals from various institutions and those in need within the fields of printing technology and graphic design, he underscored.

Berhanena Selam Printing Enterprise College, established to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in Ethiopia's printing and graphic arts sector, has been at the forefront of education and training for eight years.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN