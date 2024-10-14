Ethiopia: Expert Advocates Policy Overhaul to Unlock Tourism Potential

ADDIS ABABA- A senior tourism researcher has called on the Ethiopian government to improve visa policies, streamline immigration processes, and reduce bureaucratic barriers to fully exploit the nation's untapped tourism potential.

The Tourism Training Institute's Senior Tourism Researcher SahleTeklie told The Ethiopian Herald that developing tourist destination infrastructure alone is insufficient. It is vital to identify and address hindering factors such as visa and immigration policies to attract a broader range of visitors and boost revenue.

Sahlealso stressed the need for the tourism sector to be led by trained professionals with specialized education in tourism and hospitality, rather than appointing leaders from unrelated fields. "The sector should recruit skilled graduates from hotel and tourism programs, as tourism faces numerous challenges," he stated.

He further noted that merely constructing tourist facilities will not yield quick results. The government must also work to remove certain restrictions, promote awareness of the country's rich tourism resources, and provide support for the sector. "These measures are prerequisites for the tourism industry to flourish," he added.

Additionally, Sahle highlighted the role of tourism in fostering social reconciliation and diplomacy, which can help build strong international relationships. "Tourism can transform communities by creating jobs, promoting inclusion, and strengthening local economies," he explained. The researcher urged citizens to maintain peace and avoid conflict, stressing that the government's commitment to these principles is essential for enhancing tourism and ensuring national stability.

While acknowledging that the tourism sector has historically received limited attention, Sahle recognized recent government efforts to improve the industry and urged continued support for its further development.

Ethiopia's tourism sector has significant potential, driven by its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and historical sites, including Lalibela, the Simien Mountains, and other attractions. With ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and address bureaucratic barriers, the sector could play a key role in economic growth and community development.