East Africa: Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie Becomes Ethiopia's New President

On Monday this week, the House of Peoples Representatives (HPR) appointed Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie as Ethiopia's new president. Ambassador Taye was Foreign Minister of Ethiopia until he became a president. Ambassador Taye succedded the outgoing president Sahle-Work Zewde, served as Ethiopia's president during the past six years.

Taye sworn in as new president

Following his appointment by the HPR as the new president of Ethiopia, President Taye Atske-Selassie sworn in front of the parliament to serve his country based on the constitution.

Outgoing president Sahle-Work saluting out the parliament

The outgoing president peacefully handed over power to her successor in front of members of the parliament during the 4th year 6th tenure of the house. As in the picture, the outgoing president showed her gratitude to the house and the HPR thanked her for serving her country and promoting social cohesion, economic welfare and national unity.

Peaceful power successions to achieve national goals

Following the power transition, Prime Minister Abiy said on his social media that "One purpose of the reforms is to consolidate institutions. Appointed officials would discharge their responsibilities during their terms of office. And others that succeed them will achieve national goals through generational successions. This is how nation state building is carried out."

Outgoing president Sahle-Work extended her best wishes to her successor, President Taye. Following the power transision, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) also extended his gratitude to the outgoing President Sahle-Work Zewde for her service.