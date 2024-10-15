Sudan's El Burhan Visits Jebel Moya After Army Recapture

Jebel Moya / Kosti / Rabak — Sudan's leader and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, inspected troops in the Jebel Moya region of Sennar yesterday, days after the army regained control of the area. El Burhan's visit to the Kosti-Sennar axis aimed to boost the morale of soldiers stationed in the region.

The area is strategically significant, with the 17th Infantry Division and the 265th Air Force Brigade positioned in Sennar to the east, and the 18th Infantry Division based in Kosti to the west, forming a critical military presence on both fronts.

In a post on the SAF's official X account (formerly Twitter), El Burhan was shown arriving at Jebel Moya by helicopter, marking his first visit since the army reclaimed the site, previously held by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since June. Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabbashi, second deputy commander-in-chief of SAF, visited the area last week following the recapture.

The area's recovery has reopened key transport routes. Truck traffic from Sennar to Rabak and other White Nile cities resumed after a four-month halt. Reports indicate a significant drop in food prices, with staple goods such as sorghum seeing sharp reductions.

RSF accusations

Last Wednesday, RSF leader Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) accused Egyptian forces of launching airstrikes on RSF positions in Jebel Moya, claiming they were aiding the Sudanese army's efforts to retake the area. Hemedti, in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), also alleged that Egypt was using US explosives in these attacks and criticised the broader involvement of foreign powers in the conflict.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'Health and utility crisis'

While goods are more affordable, the health sector in White Nile state is grappling with a severe health and utilities crisis. Hospitals in Kosti are facing critical medicine shortages as cholera and malaria outbreaks spread. The maternity hospital and dialysis centre are also struggling due to a lack of water and electricity.

Frequent power cuts and fuel shortages have disrupted water supplies, with the city's water plant barely operational.

Economically, the region is strained as jobs vanish and salaries are delayed. Only security forces receive regular pay, and cash shortages limit bank withdrawals. Displacement camps are also suffering from inadequate food aid, and crime is rising in Kosti's markets, according to local sources.

Administrative delays are adding to frustrations, with reports stating that people are waiting up to five months for identification papers.