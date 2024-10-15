Africa: KQ Expands Flights to New York and Africa Routes

Kenya Airways has increased its international flight frequencies, introducing additional day and night flights to various destinations including New York, as the airline seeks to cater to rising demand during the peak holiday season.

The national carrier has announced two more weekly night flights to the US, seven new flights to Zanzibar, and further expansion across several African and international routes.

Starting from December 5, 2024, Kenya Airways will offer two additional flights per week from Nairobi to New York, boosting connectivity during the holiday period.

These flights will run on Thursdays and Saturdays, ensuring more travel options for passengers flying to the US from Nairobi until January 4, 2025.

Zanzibar, a popular tourist destination in Tanzania, will see increased flight frequencies as well. Effective October 28, 2024, Kenya Airways will operate seven night flights weekly from Zanzibar, enhancing travel for both tourists and business travelers in the region.

The airline is also ramping up services to other African destinations. From November 1, 2024, passengers traveling to Kigali, Rwanda, will benefit from an additional flight on Fridays, bringing the total number of flights to 25 per week between Nairobi and Kigali.

Similarly, flights to Comoros will increase with the addition of a Thursday service from October 28, 2024, making for four weekly flights to the island nation.

Kenya Airways continues to strengthen its presence across the Indian Ocean region as well, with the introduction of a new flight from Mauritius to Nairobi. Starting October 27, 2024, the route will now operate on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.