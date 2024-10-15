South Africa: Cops Accused of Torture Will Plead Not Guilty

15 October 2024
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Mary-Anne Gontsana

Three officers are accused of torturing a barber during a raid in Cape Town. The incident was caught on CCTV.

Three police officers facing torture charges in the Wynberg Regional Court in Cape Town intend to plead not guilty to the charges when the trial starts next year.

Colonel Delmore Manuel, Constable Jermaine Conradie, and Constable Leigh-Ann Maroon are accused of assaulting Juma Igiranieza, a barber, during a raid at his workplace, Perfect Touch Boutique and Salon, in Mowbray on 7 November 2023.

GroundUp published CCTV footage on 10 November showing several officers, one in plain clothes, assaulting Igiranieza. In the footage, at least two officers participated directly in the assault, while other officers appeared unconcerned. Igiranieza was pummelled, struck repeatedly with a wooden object, and smothered with plastic.

On Monday, the accused made a brief appearance before Magistrate Karel Meyer. The trio were arrested on 22 April 2023, and are currently out on R2,000 bail each.

Lawyers representing the accused told Meyer that they had reviewed the video footage of the incident. When asked by Meyer whether their clients would plead guilty or not guilty, all three lawyers said, "not guilty".

The matter was postponed to 26 March 2025 for trial.

In GroundUp's previous report, we asked SAPS whether the officers were still on active duty, to which SAPS spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk merely said that it was an internal matter and that "due process regarding disciplinary actions are under way". It is still unclear if the officers are on active duty but some of the accused appeared to be leaving court in SAPS vehicles after previous court appearances.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.