Zimbabwe: Standards Association Clears Grain Millers' Products of Cancer-Causing Elements

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has announced that laboratory tests carried out on products made by its members confirmed that they do not contain cancer-causing chemicals as alleged by activist Rutendo Matinyarare.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Monday GMAZ chairperson, Tafadzwa Musarara urged the public not to panic further promising to bring to task all those who have been peddling falsehoods against its members.

Investigations by the association followed allegations by Matinyarare who said that maize meal that is being imported and processed by GMAZ members carries cancer causing contaminants, in particular, glyphosate.

"Since we commenced imports in October of 2023 no harmful content of Glyphosate or any other material was dictated by our internal labs," Musarara said.

"All local millers are obtaining maize from the same silos which is milled to produce the same brands that are sold nationwide in all retail shops.

"We are obtaining maize from silos that also supply to South African millers and export to Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland and Namibia.

"No case of glyphosate harmful content presence has been reported in those countries," Musrara added.

Musrara said National Foods, Blue Ribbon and other millers whose brands "were falsely" accused of containing harmful glyphosate content are members of GMAZ.

"The Association will stand and fall with them, in defending their legal commercial activities.

"We want to assure the market that Zimbabwe is food secure with supplies way exceeding demand. The food is safe, healthy and nutritious. Consumers are free to buy as much quantities as they desire and afford," he said.

Musarara also said they have instructed their legal team with instructions to obtain "all the necessary relief from the courts against all persons who have been peddling false and malicious information against our members' brands."

He said consumers are free to bring their samples for testing adding that GMAZ will fund the process.

The Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) was tasked to do the laboratory tests.

SAZ director Technical Services Danmore Mabambe said six samples of mealie meal from brands including Ngwerewere Super refined meal, Red Seal Super roller meal, Sunrise Super Roller meal, Mega Roller meal, Pearlenta and Chibataura Roller meal were analysed.

"In all the analyzed samples, the levels of glyphosate were below 0.5 parts per million (ppm) which is the Limit of Detection for the method of test.

"This means that the detected levels are below the maximum residue limits and the analyzed mealie meal samples are safe for consumption," he said.