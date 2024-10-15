Zimbabwe: Government Mulls Trams As Part of Bold Plan to Tame Traffic Chaos

GOVERNMENT is exploring an ambitious project introducing trams in major cities, which it believes will be a long-term solution to the traffic congestion.

Trams are rail cars that operate on tracks within urban streets and are recognised for their efficiency as a public transport system.

Responding to questions in the National Assembly recently, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development Felix Mhona said trams will alleviate road congestion.

"As Government and Public Works that works with the local authorities, they oversee urban transport systems to provide efficient transport. Right now, we have plans to ensure that we get bigger buses to provide transport to the people.

"So, our long-term plan is to provide trams that are like small trains. We have the railway lines, that will provide transport to people in Mabvuku, Norton and Chitungwiza.

"This will be easy for people who may want to leave their vehicles and use those public transport systems. So, that plan is not a very long-term plan. It will be used very soon," said Mhona.

The government has struggled to find an effective solution to tame the traffic congestion which occurs during peak travel hours.

With the railway system in disrepair due to years of mismanagement, road transport remains the primary mode of travel in Zimbabwe.

Vehicles are increasing on the roads leading to traffic jams.

Mhona did not disclose the feasibility and modalities for introducing the tram system in Zimbabwe.

"From Mbudzi, there will be four lanes and those lanes will go with another section going up, just like what you are seeing up here, there will be a linking road. We have a contractor going onto the ground right now, but if there are any other ideas, they are welcome.

"The other problem is the recklessness of our drivers who use oncoming transport lanes. So, we are not stopping on long-term plans, but we are also talking about providing transport for bigger buses. This is why duty was removed on buses so that we may transport people efficiently and remove these small cars from the roads," he said.