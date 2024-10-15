South Africa/Congo-Brazzaville: Lyle Foster Withdrawn From Bafana Bafana Team to Face Congo Brazzaville

14 October 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Foster was injured during the first meeting between the two sides at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, a few days ago after a clash with Congo goalkeeper Christopher Mafoumbi. He suffered an injury to his left knee and was subsequently sent to scans for further analysis.

Dr Tshepo Molobi, the Bafana Bafana doctor, said the injury not as severe as initially thought.

"Fortunately, the nature of the injury does not require surgery. However, time has to be afforded to him for proper rehabilitation and this is why he has been ruled out of the match on Tuesday," Molobi said.

As part of the precautionary measures, Foster did not travel with the team to Brazzaville to allow him to rejoin his English club Burnley for early rehabilitation.

