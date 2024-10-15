Zimbabwe: Former Opposition MP Chibaya Denied Bail

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Mkoba lawmaker Amos Chibaya facing incitement charges has been denied bail by magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Chibaya is accused of inciting the public to commit violence following his address to CCC supporters at Harare Magistrates Court in June this year after their interim leader Jameson Timba was denied bail.

Timba had been arrested in mid-June accused of participating in an unlawful gathering alongside 77 others including his son.

Timba and 63 others are still locked up awaiting the finalisation of his trial.

Mangosi denied Chibaya bail ruling that he was likely to reoffend.

Mangosi also said Chibaya was recently fined for defaulting court which confirms his propensity to skip bail.

Accused was not located at his Mkoba residential case, there are witnesses who saw him committing the offense and evidence is in the form of a video circulated.

"The court will be guided by the gravity of the charge, the ability to flee, if he has substantial properties in Zimbabwe or substantial assets abroad.

"The accused breached bail conditions, the accused will abscond if granted bail, and there must have been previous conviction to say he will commit similar offences, on absconding of trial, the state has managed to prove its case so you are denied bail on that ground," ruled Mangosi.

Prosecutors allege that while addressing CCC members at court Chibaya said " Chiregime chinotya vanhu, chikaona vanhu chinobvunda, Havana kuhwina maelections, togona kufuma tavakutonga, Zimbabwe haisi yeZANU PF, Zimbabwe is not a Mnangagwa Dynasty vekumbunyikidza vanhu zvinofanira kupera."

It is alleged that Chibaya encouraged the people to come in large numbers to force authorities to release their colleagues.

"As a result of the incitement, some people at the meeting promised Chibaya to take the prisoners out by force by saying in vernacular "Tichavatora Nechisimba, eheeee".

Chibaya is represented by lawyer Chris Mhike.