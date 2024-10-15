Rwanda: Fishing to Feature in Five Kigali Wetlands After $80m Rehabilitation

Fishing ponds are set to be established as part of the $80 million rehabilitation of five wetlands in Kigali, providing both economic and recreational benefits, according to the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA).

The wetlands undergoing restoration include Kibumba (68 ha), Nyabugogo (131 ha), Rugenge-Rwintare (65 ha), Rwampara (65 ha), and Gikondo (162 ha).

The rehabilitation project, which covers 500 hectares, aims to enhance Kigali's landscape, develop recreational activities, mitigate floods, improve biodiversity, and boost water quality.

The overall rehabilitation is currently at 12.9% and is expected to be completed by 2025, creating 100,000 green jobs, REMA said.

Uwera Martine, the Programme Manager of Environmental Mainstreaming and Biodiversity Management at REMA, highlighted that Kibumba wetland would particularly focus on fishing, a significant activity in Rwandan culture.

"We will establish a series of fish ponds and build a small facility that will present information about fishing, both ancient and modern, in Rwanda," she said. The building will also serve as an educational and recreational hub for children and visitors, offering insights into fishing practices.

Visitors, especially children, will have the opportunity to learn about fishing in a fun and interactive way, while the fish will be harvested for economic use.

The wetlands rehabilitation project is expected to benefit approximately 220,500 people living in flood-prone areas, helping alleviate water crises caused by wetland degradation and pollution.

Martine also noted that Nyabugogo wetland would feature a large lake, serving as a centre for conservation and climate change education.

Recreational activities will be developed around the lake.

Nyabugogo's wetland restoration will include flood control infrastructure to protect roads, re-creating the natural river profile downstream, and establishing a waterfront to improve the city's landscape.

The project will also support natural stormwater treatment and increase biodiversity, including birds, amphibians, and plants.

The rehabilitation will reduce the coverage of invasive water hyacinth in the large pond, while also enhancing the aesthetic and ecological value of the area with carefully designed ponds and small islands for birds and other species.

REMA's Director General, Juliet Kabera, emphasised the creation of green jobs for women and youth.

"Those who used to farm in these wetlands will be prioritised for employment in the restoration project, which is expected to conclude in 2025," she said.

After the wetlands are restored, cooperatives will be formed to support ongoing conservation initiatives, such as establishing tree and flower nurseries, creating sustainable employment.

So far, the project has employed 209 women, 253 men, and 51 experts (38 men and 13 women).

Kabera stressed the importance of reconnecting people with nature through sustainable use of wetlands, highlighting the economic and recreational potential of fishing in small lakes within the rehabilitated wetlands.

"Wetlands should not be seen as vacant land but as valuable ecosystems that can be sustainably managed to benefit future generations," Kabera said.

Nyabugogo wetland, in particular, will become a research hub due to its history of severe environmental degradation. For years, garages in the Gatsata Sector of Gasabo District were responsible for hazardous waste, including oils and heavy metals, being dumped into the wetland.

These garages lacked proper waste disposal systems, contributing to pollution and public health risks.

Restoring Nyabugogo wetland will involve removing concrete debris and other remnants from past human activity.

A river will flow through all five wetlands, helping to manage water from surrounding areas. This system will prevent stagnation, bad odours, and aid the wetland's self-cleaning process.

An urban park will also be created in Gikondo, complete with a river and spaces for various activities, including income-generating opportunities.

The project will feature observation decks for wildlife watching and photography, light poles for safety, sports grounds, outdoor gym circuits, children's play areas, bike rentals, food kiosks, event spaces, and a cultural amphitheatre.

A network of pedestrian and cycling routes will also be established, with benches every 500 metres to ensure accessibility for all.

Bridges will be installed at key crossings to improve access, and Rwampara wetland will also include a river to reduce flooding and support biodiversity.

As part of Kigali's Wetland Master Plan, 3,888 hectares are reserved for conservation, 3,851 hectares for sustainable use, and 1,421 hectares for tourism and recreation.

The first phase of the restoration, which began in March 2024 with a $27 million budget, is set to conclude in September 2025.

This phase focuses on restoring water flow to previously dried-up wetlands and removing debris from former residential areas.

Water from surrounding hills will be directed to the wetlands to prevent future flooding, ensuring a safer and more sustainable environment. A business plan is being developed to estimate the financial benefits of the restored wetlands.