Rwanda: France Drops Prosecution of Genocide Suspect Callixte Mbarushimana

14 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

The French judiciary has discontinued its investigation into Callixte Mbarushimana, a former UN employee accused of involvement in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, citing insufficient evidence.

Mbarushimana, who has held political refugee status in France for the past 20 years, was first indicted in 2010 for crimes against humanity and complicity in such crimes.

ALSO READ: Rwanda to pursue Mbarushimana

An order issued on October 1, revealed over the weekend by a Paris Judicial Court judge from the "crimes against humanity" division, found no case to answer, pointing to a lack of consistent and precise testimony.

He is accused of directly participating in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi as a member of the ex-FAR. He was among those who drew up lists of the Tutsi to be killed and supplied equipment to the ex-FAR and the Interahamawe militia.

ALSO READ: How has Europe fared in bringing to book Genocide fugitives?

Mbarushimana was previously prosecuted by the International Criminal Court in 2010 for crimes in DR Congo but was not tried due to insufficient evidence.

Rights group Collective of Civil Parties for Rwanda (CPCR) has announced plans to appeal the dismissal, criticising the investigation as incomplete, particularly noting unverified witness testimonies and overlooked details from a UN internal report.

Mbarushimana, the former Executive Secretary of the DR Congo-based FDLR genocidal militia which was formed by remnants of the perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda was, in January 2011, transferred from France to the International Criminal Court (ICC), in The Hague, for trial and detention over crimes the genocidal militia he led committed in DR Congo. But he was never prosecuted. He returned to France where he continued to live as a free man.

In 2010, Rwanda's Prosecution sent an indictment - with genocide charges - to France.

Mbarushimana is accused of playing a central role in organizing and executing massacres in Kigali during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, when he took over the administration of UNDP offices in Kigali after the evacuation of expatriates. He is believed to have used the logistics of the United Nations in killing sprees across the city.

When the Genocide began on April 7, 1994, it is reported that Mbarushimana was a computer technician with UNDP, in Kigali.

In 2001, the UN conducted its own investigation and linked Mbarushimana with the murder of 32 people, including Tutsi colleagues at the UNDP, during the Genocide.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.