Zimbabwe/Namibia: Walter Musona's Brace Inspires Warriors to Cruise Past Namibia With a 3-1 Win

14 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

WALTER Musona's brace inspired Zimbabwe to a 3-1 win over Namibia in a Group J 2025 AFCON Qualifiers match played at Orlando Stadium on Monday evening.

The victory saw Zimbabwe recording a double over Namibia in four days, following Thursday's 1-0 win at the same venue in a first-round tie.

Zimbabwe had a poor first-half show which had nothing to write home about except for Terrence Dzvukamanja's 43rd missed opportunity from the edge of the box when he channelled his efforts off target despite acres of unmarked space around him.

Desperate for a win, the Warriors came back in the second half as the more determined side it took them five minutes to find the back of the net through Walter Musona who fired in a beautiful volley from the edge of the box, giving the goalkeeper no chance to stop it.

The Simba Bhora midfielder completed his brace in the 61st minute from the spot after Zimbabwe was awarded a penalty following a handball in the box by a Namibian player.

Zimbabwe's three goals were completed in the 89th minute by second-half substitute Prince Dube who benefitted from a Jordan Zemura assist before Namibia scored their consolation goal two minutes later.

Tuesday's result saw Zimbabwe returning to second position in the group with 8 points two behind Cameroon who are on 10 points.

The top two teams from the group will qualify for the 2025 AFCON finals, already Cameroon grabbed the first ticket after a 1-0 win over Kenya in an encounter which was played on Tuesday afternoon.

Zimbabwe now needs two points from the remaining two games to qualify.

2025 AFCON Qualifier Group J Standings

Cameroon= 10 points

Zimbabwe = 8 points

Kenya = 4 points

Namibia = 0 points

