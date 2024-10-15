Uganda: NUP Prisoners Pleaded Guilty Under Regime Pressure - Bobi Wine

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has accused the government of coercing political prisoners into pleading guilty to charges they claim they did not commit.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi alleged that the prisoners, who have been detained for nearly four years without trial, succumbed to pressure from President Museveni's administration.

Kyagulanyi specifically pointed to a recent visit by state minister for youth and children affairs, Balaam Barugahara, who allegedly met with the prisoners on Saturday, a non-visitation day.

During this unauthorized visit, Barugahara reportedly pressured the detainees to plead guilty and seek forgiveness from Museveni, warning them that failure to do so would result in indefinite imprisonment.

NUP sources say the prisoners' families and lawyers have faced significant restrictions on visitation, while government officials have allegedly had unrestrained access.

"While we have been routinely blocked from visiting these comrades, regime operatives have held unrestricted meetings with them, recorded conversations, and exercised undue influence," Kyagulanyi said.

He emphasised that during the limited interactions allowed, security personnel closely monitored conversations with the prisoners.

Kyagulanyi also highlighted the legal challenges faced by the detainees, noting that their original legal team was dismissed in favor of government-assigned UPDF lawyers.

"By the time the comrades were forced to drop our legal team, which had represented them since 2021, the regime made it clear that this was not a legal case but a political one," he added.

The NUP leader acknowledged the desperation that may have driven the prisoners to plead guilty but praised the nine remaining detainees who continue to demand a fair trial.

"The day of justice is near. We shall overcome!" Kyagulanyi declared, signalling the opposition's commitment to continue advocating for the detainees.

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya also claimed that government operatives pressured several NUP political prisoners to plead guilty

According to Rubongoya, Barugahara visited the prisoners at Kitalya and Luzira prisons on Saturday, where he allegedly urged them to plead guilty and apologize to President Museveni in exchange for their freedom.

Rubongoya stated that the prolonged detention had worn down many of the prisoners, leading them to give in to the pressure.

Among those who pleaded guilty are prominent detainees Olivia Lutaaya and Saanya Muhuydin.

However, Rubongoya noted that nine prisoners have refused to comply, maintaining their demand for a fair trial.

These individuals include Ssekitoleko Yasin Machete, Patrick Mwase, Sharif Kalanzi, and others who continue to assert their innocence.

"The regime is pressuring even these nine to plead guilty, but they are asking for evidence and a legitimate trial," Rubongoya said, criticizing the use of military courts to extend the prisoners' detention without trial, describing the situation as a "travesty of justice."

Rubongoya emphasized that those who pleaded guilty did so out of exhaustion and frustration, rather than an admission of guilt.

"After close to four years of detention without trial, anyone can understand the frustration and despair," he added, condemning the government's tactics.

NUP member Olivia Lutaaya pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of possessing ammunition, following an extended period of detention without trial.

Lutaaya entered her plea at a military court, joining other NUP supporters who have pleaded guilty in the same case.

Those who have already pleaded guilty include Paul Muwanguzi, Siraj Obalai, and Joseph Muganza.