Sudan: Ethiopia Optimistic About Sudan, Egypt's CFA Accession

The Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE) has called on Sudan and Egypt to join the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), following its recent entry into force.

In a press briefing yesterday, Minister Habtamu Itefa (PhD-Eng.) highlighted the significance of the CFA, stating, "The ratified CFA is becoming our [riparian's] rules and regulations." He extended a direct invitation to Sudan and Egypt, reiterating Ethiopia's commitment to cooperation.

"If you have concerns regarding the CFA, it is all-inclusive. Let us connect to discuss and utilize it together," he said. The Minister emphasized that the CFA promises mutual benefits for all countries in the Nile basin, ensuring no one is excluded.

Habtamu described the agreement as a remarkable achievement for all riparian nations advocating for justice and equitable access to water resources. He pointed out that previous agreements on the Nile favored downstream countries, leaving upstream nations like Ethiopia without fair utilization rights.

Characterizing the CFA as the "backbone" of equitable water resource management, the Minister noted it marks a significant departure from past practices. "We believe there has been injustice in how the Nile has been utilized, particularly by our brothers and sisters downstream. The Cooperative Framework Agreement poses no threat to anyone; it is an inclusive agreement," he affirmed.

The CFA comprises 15 major principles focused on three key areas: the utilization of the Nile for development, water management practices, and information-sharing mechanisms. The first 15 articles address these principles, while the remaining 30 outline institutional and legal frameworks.

Minister Habtamu underscored Ethiopia's vital role in the Nile system, noting that the country contributes over 85 percent of the river's water but previously had no influence over its management. With the CFA now in place, he expressed optimism that Ethiopia and other upstream nations can collaborate effectively on water utilization and development plans.

Additionally, he announced that the Nile Basin Commission, an independent body aimed at supporting development in the Nile Basin, would soon be established based on the CFA.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 15 OCTOBER 2024