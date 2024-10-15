Ethiopian Flag Symbol for Unity, Patriotism - President

The Ethiopian National Flag Day celebration signifies national unity, patriotism as well as showcases social and historical ties of its people.

President Taye Atske Selassie made the above remark during the celebration of the National Flag Day which was observed yesterday under the theme: 'Our Flag for our National unity, sovereignty and the elevation of Ethiopia' for the 17th times.

He noted that: " Our flag is a symbol for sacrifice, liberty, sovereignty territorial integrity and national unity. "

"Not only the day represents the sacrifice that our forefathers /mothers paid to pass over the nation to the posterity but also it holds special place in our heart," he underscored.

The President further highlighted that Ethiopia remained the ancient African country that sustained its liberty for many years.

By the same token, Adem Farah, Head of the Democracy System Building Coordination Center with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister on his part emphasized that flag is an indication of justice, national unity, equality and patriotism.

He stressed that paying tribute to the day means respecting members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force(ENDF), patriots including those people who sacrificed to safeguard Ethiopia's sovereignty.

The leadership and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) also commemorated the 17th National Flag Day. The occasion was also simultaneously observed across Ethiopian Diplomatic and Consular Missions overseas.

Speaking on the occasion, MoFA State Minister Ambassador Mesganu Arga said: "National Flag Day is a historic day on which we renew our vows to the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia as well as celebrate those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in upholding homeland's sovereignty ."

Amb. Mesganu stated that is not only a symbol of Ethiopians' sacrifice for independence but also a transcendental icon of Pan-Africanism and unity in diversity.

The Ethiopian flag, he noted, among others encapsulates fellow citizens' collective journey towards realizing democratization and economic development aspirations.

National Flag Day in Ethiopia is celebrated annually under the auspices of the House of Peoples' Representatives to promote national unity, sovereignty, and the country's development.

Honoring the people that strive to build the nation across all sectors would also mean respecting the Flag Day while giving due emphasis to transferring the essence of the day to the coming generation, he added.

The day was celebrated in the presence of senior government officials, patriots, member of the house of the parliament, and other members of the society. It was marked in various public institutions, states, two city administrations, national defense force camps under various events.

BY BETELHEM BEDLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 15 OCTOBER 2024