Ethiopian Flag Symbol for Unity, Patriotism - President

15 October 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

The Ethiopian National Flag Day celebration signifies national unity, patriotism as well as showcases social and historical ties of its people.

President Taye Atske Selassie made the above remark during the celebration of the National Flag Day which was observed yesterday under the theme: 'Our Flag for our National unity, sovereignty and the elevation of Ethiopia' for the 17th times.

He noted that: " Our flag is a symbol for sacrifice, liberty, sovereignty territorial integrity and national unity. "

"Not only the day represents the sacrifice that our forefathers /mothers paid to pass over the nation to the posterity but also it holds special place in our heart," he underscored.

The President further highlighted that Ethiopia remained the ancient African country that sustained its liberty for many years.

By the same token, Adem Farah, Head of the Democracy System Building Coordination Center with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister on his part emphasized that flag is an indication of justice, national unity, equality and patriotism.

He stressed that paying tribute to the day means respecting members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force(ENDF), patriots including those people who sacrificed to safeguard Ethiopia's sovereignty.

The leadership and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) also commemorated the 17th National Flag Day. The occasion was also simultaneously observed across Ethiopian Diplomatic and Consular Missions overseas.

Speaking on the occasion, MoFA State Minister Ambassador Mesganu Arga said: "National Flag Day is a historic day on which we renew our vows to the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia as well as celebrate those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in upholding homeland's sovereignty ."

Amb. Mesganu stated that is not only a symbol of Ethiopians' sacrifice for independence but also a transcendental icon of Pan-Africanism and unity in diversity.

The Ethiopian flag, he noted, among others encapsulates fellow citizens' collective journey towards realizing democratization and economic development aspirations.

National Flag Day in Ethiopia is celebrated annually under the auspices of the House of Peoples' Representatives to promote national unity, sovereignty, and the country's development.

Honoring the people that strive to build the nation across all sectors would also mean respecting the Flag Day while giving due emphasis to transferring the essence of the day to the coming generation, he added.

The day was celebrated in the presence of senior government officials, patriots, member of the house of the parliament, and other members of the society. It was marked in various public institutions, states, two city administrations, national defense force camps under various events.

BY BETELHEM BEDLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 15 OCTOBER 2024

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.