Somalia: Somali Delegation Engages in Global Science and Technology Discussion At IPU Assembly

Geneva, Switzerland — A delegation from the Somali Parliament, spearheaded by Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Abshirow, is currently participating in the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) here in Geneva.

The assembly, which is drawing representatives from parliaments worldwide, focuses on the theme "Harnessing Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) for a more peaceful and sustainable future."

The event, which commenced on October 13, 2024, serves as a platform for dialogue on how advancements in science, technology, and innovation can contribute to global peace and sustainability. Somali delegates are expected to engage in discussions, share insights, and potentially forge new international collaborations in these critical areas.

The presence of the Somali delegation underscores the nation's commitment to leveraging STI not only for domestic development but also for contributing to global peace initiatives. Discussions at the IPU are anticipated to touch upon various issues ranging from climate change and technological ethics to the role of innovation in conflict resolution and sustainable development.

This international gathering is also an opportunity for the Somali representatives to network with other parliamentarians, fostering relationships that could lead to enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The outcomes of this assembly could influence policy directions back in Somalia, aiming towards integrating scientific advancements and technological innovation for a more sustainable and peaceful existence.