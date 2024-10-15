South Africa: Minister Groenewald Inspects Thabo Bester Escape Site

Minister of Correctional Services Dr Pieter Groenewald has conducted visits to the Grootvlei and Mangaung Correctional Centres in Bloemfontein.

The Minister conducted a comprehensive physical inspection of the Mangaung facility - the site of the infamous escape of convict Thabo Bester in 2022.

"This inspection included the area from which the decoy body was removed and the cell where the fire incident occurred. This assessment again shows that numerous security violations transpired, confirming that this escape was meticulously planned.

"Notably, the system has been significantly manipulated, with several employees implicated in the escape. Of those individuals, several officials have been charged as co-accused. Numerous security system upgrades were presented to the Minister," the Department of Correctional Services said.

At the Grootvlei facility, Groenewald observed significant potential, particularly within the agricultural sector, as this centre is equipped with arable land.

"The department has expressed its intent to extend the existing vegetable supply to an additional management area. The Minister was also escorted to the construction site where a new chicken abattoir and four broiler facilities are being developed.

"This new abattoir will be capable of processing and packaging 500 chickens per hour, thereby enhancing the self-sufficiency of food provisions for other management areas.

"The Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the delays linked to these construction projects, attributing these challenges to the Department of Public Works. He intends to formally address this issue with [Public Works and Infrastructure] Minister [Dean] Macpherson," the department concluded.