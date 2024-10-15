South Africa: SA to Announce Measures to 'Turbocharge Investment' Into Infrastructure Projects

Government will today announce the next steps Infrastructure SA will take to "turbocharge investment" into infrastructure projects in South Africa to grow the economy and create jobs.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson and Acting Head of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), Mameetse Masemola will make the announcement in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Research from international institutions such as the World Bank, McKinsey Global Institute, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that state efforts to increase infrastructure investment by 1% can contribute to economic growth of between 0.4% and 3%.

This is a goal the Minister is committed to achieve, the department said.

The Minister will use the opportunity to unveil the innovatory approach Infrastructure SA is taking with regards to infrastructure investment, the current infrastructure investment pipeline in South Africa, and how the Minister plans to expand the role of Infrastructure SA to turn the country into a construction site.