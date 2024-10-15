Mozambique/Eswatini: Mozambique Cruise Past Eswatini to Lead Group I in Qualifiers

15 October 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mozambique secured an emphatic 3-0 victory over Eswatini on Monday night to take the top spot in Group I of the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The match, held at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, saw Mozambique dominate their hosts with a clinical performance.

The goals for Mozambique came from Domingues, Stanley Ratifo, and Geny Catamo, securing three vital points as they move closer to qualification for next year's TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, which will be hosted in Morocco.

Under the guidance of coach Chiquinho Conde, Mozambique now leads Group I with 8 points from four matches. Eswatini, meanwhile, remains at the bottom with just one point.

Mali sits in second place with 7 points, while Guinea-Bissau is third with 3 points.

Mali and Guinea-Bissau will face off on Tuesday, 15 October, in a match that could further impact the group standings.

Mozambique started the match strongly, taking the lead in the 11th minute through Domingues.

The visitors continued to press and doubled their advantage just before half-time, with Stanley Ratifo finding the net in the 41st minute to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Mozambique maintained their momentum, adding a third goal in the 59th minute courtesy of Geny Catamo.

Eswatini tried to respond, but their efforts were thwarted by a solid Mozambique defence, led by Fernando Dana Shambuco and Reinildo Mandava, who kept the hosts at bay throughout the game.

With this win, Mozambique inches closer to securing a place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, continuing their strong form in the qualifiers.

