Mauritius: Marine Pollution - AFD and IORA Sign MOU to Promote Sustainability

An extension of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aiming to promote sustainable development and address key challenges in the Indian Ocean region, was signed between the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), yesterday, in Ebène.

The MoU focuses on three crucial areas, which are combating marine debris, enhancing disaster risk management capacity, and strengthening the IORA Secretariat. It includes a renewed voluntary contribution of 3 million euros from France over the next three years, with support from Expertise France to boost regional and international cooperation across the Indian Ocean.

The signatories were the Ambassador of the Republic of France to Mauritius, Mr Frédéric Bontems, the Director of the AFD, Mrs Laëtitia Habchi, and the Secretary-General of the IORA, Mr Salman Al Farisi.

In his address, Ambassador Bontems highlighted the extensive negotiations that led to France's protocol agreement with IORA, which involved a donation of 1 million euros. This contribution, he stated, was designated to support the implementation of the IORA's Blue Economy Action Plan and enhance the operational and institutional capacities of the IORA Secretariat. He further underscored the importance of combating illegal, undeclared, and unregulated fishing, noting that recent progress has been made in adopting guidelines to address this critical issue, integral to the Blue Economy Project.

Moreover, Ambassador Bontems emphasised that the bilateral relationship between France and IORA Member States transcends economic and trade concerns, addressing shared challenges in security, economics, and environmental sustainability. He articulated the necessity of uniting efforts through bilateral partnerships and multilateral initiatives to collaboratively tackle these pressing issues. By fostering such cooperation, France aims to strengthen ties with IORA Member States and promote sustainable development in the Indian Ocean region, he added.

For her part, Mrs Habchi addressed the critical issue of marine pollution, stressing its significant effects on human health, biodiversity, and communities dependent on fishing and tourism. She noted that this challenge necessitates cooperation among States and territories directly impacted by marine waste. As the multilateral body responsible for promoting regional guidelines and strategic frameworks, IORA's Secretariat plays a key role in translating these initiatives into public policy for Member States, she added. Mrs Habchi reassured that the AFD, representing France, will continue to support IORA through a new cooperation programme to enhance their collaborative efforts in tackling these environmental challenges.

As for Mr Al Farisi, he recalled that the agreement will enhance preparedness, strengthen cooperation, and improve resilience among Member States in mitigating disaster risk. He asserted that efforts to bolster regional resilience, tackle marine debris, and promote the blue economy should be designed with a commitment to long-term environmental sustainability. Prioritising sustainable practices is crucial for effectively addressing the challenges faced by Member States, he added.