Kenya: CS Tuya Commends KDF for Safeguarding the Country

Nairobi — The Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Soipan Tuya on Monday presided over the 13th Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day celebrations at Thika Garrison, lauding the military's efforts in safeguarding the nation.

The event, themed "One Force, Mission Ready: Unity in Action for National Security and Development," is held annually to honor the men and women in uniform--those currently serving, retired, and those who have paid the ultimate price in defending Kenya.

The day began with CS Tuya laying a wreath at the Heroes and Heroines Monument. She later toured various stands showcasing the diverse capabilities and specializations within the KDF.

A key highlight was the launch of the KDF book "Defenders of the Nation," which shares compelling stories of Kenya Defence Forces.

In her address, CS Tuya emphasized the significance of KDF Day as a time to honour the extraordinary sacrifices made by Kenya's soldiers.

"This day is a moment to reflect on the selfless acts of valor by those who chose to defend our nation, some of whom have paid the ultimate sacrifice to achieve this objective," she said.

The Defence CS called on all Kenyans to appreciate the dedication and bravery of the country's service members, and extended gratitude to the families of KDF personnel for their unwavering support.

"The love and strength you provide to our soldiers gives them the courage to carry on," she noted.

CS Tuya also commended the KDF's broader role as a source of hope for the nation, highlighting the military's contributions beyond safeguarding Kenya's borders to include humanitarian and peacekeeping missions that improve the lives of Kenyans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), General Charles Kahariri, echoed CS Tuya's sentiments, stressing that KDF Day is an important occasion for the military to honor the sacrifices of its members.

He also thanked the government and Commander-in-Chief, President William Ruto, for their continued support in ensuring that the KDF remains well-equipped and mission ready.

During the ceremony, Officers and Service Personnel were recognized and awarded for their acts of valour demonstrated in conflict zones and also for acts that exemplified excellence in service to Kenya.

The event was attended by Principal Secretary for Defence Dr. Patrick Mariru, Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt. Gen. John Omenda, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, Inspector General of National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, Service Commanders, General Officers Senior Officers, Service Personnel, and families.