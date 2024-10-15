Uganda: Plan International Opens GBV Shelter to Support Survivors in Luuka District

Survivors of gender based Violence in Luuka district are to get a Shelter and Advisory centre for protection courtesy of Plan International KOICA Program response to the district cry over the rising GBV cases.

The Advisory Center is where they admit, mediate and settle gender based violence cases. At the Advisory center a lot of mediation, counseling and locus visits are carried out.

The Shelter is safe haven for domestic violence survivors. It is a sanctuary offering temporary accommodation to women and children victims of domestic violence..

Shaban Batwala the District vice chairperson and Secretary for Children while handing over one of the buildings at the health centre for renovation and upgrade to a GBV Shelter yesterday said they have been grappling with the thorny issue of handling survivors who include men and their safety and are lucky a development partner has duly responded.

Batwala said GBV is real, rising and affects the stability of families hence increase in case burden, reduction of productivity and at worst degenerated parenting.

"You are tackling and taking on the real issue Luuka has been yearning to sort all along but constrained with meager resource envelop and remained an unfunded priority every financial year budget.

This being your first construction project in Luuka justifies your entrance into the district and commitment to children and women rights promotion," Batwala said.

Isaac Obong the regional program Area manager Plan International said their intervention is simply a response to the district call and service delivery gap to support GBV Survivors which has been a missing link and called for protection and respect of children and women rights.

"This intervention comes at a time of increasing GBV is going to be a one stop Center where survivors feel safe, better after difficult times thus addressing different needs and allowing better service provision, act as referral access and above all a point of contact," Plan International revealed about their intervention

Plan reiterated its stand and policy on child protection and safeguards warning the contractor against child abuse and other related vices

"Please the biggest and worst crime you will commit is child abuse, defilement

And make sure your workers keep off children because our policy will get you off to the coolers," he warned.

The District health officer Mr Christopher Wandera commended Plan especially KOICA Program for the tremendous work input it has on enhancing health uptake, improving health services gaps saying the GBV Shelter location at the health centre makes it serve two fold protection and health care access

"The GBV Survivors need health care services because often the violence involves physical injury which now will be integrated with linkage as the Shelter provides a safe place where they will have a rest, rescue, hope and recovery from both emotional, physical and psychological stress," he said.

The Lodarset Construction manager Tony Oketch assured that they will deliver the renovated works within the stipulated three months.