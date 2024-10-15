Kenya Union of the Blind Unveils Revolutionary Smart Cane for the Visually Impaired

The Kenya Union of the Blind (KUB) has unveiled a smart cane that leverages technology in efforts to enhance safe navigation for visually impaired persons.

The rechargeable and foldable smart cane features ultrasonic sensors that can detect obstacles beyond the reach of the traditional white cane and vibrates feedback to alert users of objects in their path.

KUB chief executive Jackson Agufana explained the smart cane retailing at Sh7,000 and is available in all sizes, not only enhances safety but also restores a sense of independence to the visually impaired.

"The cane is a game changer for people navigating urban where traffic and infrastructure can be hazardous as well as rural environments where accessibility is always limited," he told journalist at KUB offices in Nairobi during commemoration of the White Cane Safety Day.

The smart cane add to the KUB portfolio of smart devices for the visually impaired which also includes the braille smart watch launched some two years ago in collaboration with Safaricom, as well as a smart device that can help a blind persons read books.

The White Cane Safety Day observed annually on October 15th is set aside globally to recognize the importance of the white cane in promoting the independence, mobility and safety of persons with visual impairments.

It is a time to raise awareness of the challenges faced by the blind community and to highlight the role that society must play in ensuring an inclusive and accessible environment for all.

Mr Agufana noted many public spaces -including sidewalks and pedestrian crossings--still remain inaccessible for visually impaired persons which has often compromised road safety for white cane users, which is made worse by lack of awareness among motorists and other pedestrians.

"We urge the government to prioritize the development and enforcement of policies that improve accessibility and safety of people with visual disabilities this includes enhancing public infrastructure with tactile paving, accessible walkways and safe pedestrian crossings," he said.

Further, the KUB called on all drivers and road users to observe traffic rules, stop for white cane users and respect their rights to cross streets safely

The Union has been pushing for the registration of visually impaired persons across the country to allow them benefit from services it offers.

Through its "Jisajili Ujulikane wewe ni VIP" campaign initiated some three years ago, KUB has registered up to 60,000 visually impaired persons mostly through learning institutions and its networks.

For registering and onboarding, individuals can use the USSD code *678#.

"It is the first time we going public with this campaign and our intention is to onboard 40,000 visually impaired personse by end of the first quarter of 2025," said Mr Agufana.

It is estimated that up to 253 million people globally are blind or partially sighted. In Kenya, the number stands at 333,520 according to the 2019 census report, majority of whom reside in rural areas.