Kenya: Kirinyaga Women Support Governor Waiguru to Deputise President Ruto

Kirinyaga — As the political temperature in the country rises, women from Kirinyaga County drawn from different wards have joined other women across the county to ask the President to consider having a woman deputise him if the impeachment motion against the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua goes through.

Led by Khadija Wanjiru, the women said that they support Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru to deputise the president, saying that her performance track record speaks volumes since the Devolution ministry.

Wanjiru's sentiments were echoed by Mary Nyawira, adding that it's time to have a woman in the top leadership position.

They have called on other women across the country to rally behind a fellow woman to succeed in this course.