Kenya: Kirinyaga Women Support Governor Waiguru to Deputise President Ruto

15 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kirinyaga — As the political temperature in the country rises, women from Kirinyaga County drawn from different wards have joined other women across the county to ask the President to consider having a woman deputise him if the impeachment motion against the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua goes through.

Led by Khadija Wanjiru, the women said that they support Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru to deputise the president, saying that her performance track record speaks volumes since the Devolution ministry.

Wanjiru's sentiments were echoed by Mary Nyawira, adding that it's time to have a woman in the top leadership position.

They have called on other women across the country to rally behind a fellow woman to succeed in this course.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.