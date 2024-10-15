Ethiopia Offers Scholarships to Sudanese Students in Somalia, Honors Historic Educational Support

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a move aimed at deepening educational collaboration and acknowledging past solidarity, the Ethiopian Ministry of Education has introduced a scholarship program tailored for Sudanese students who are currently living in Somalia.

This initiative is seen as a gesture of gratitude and reciprocity, reflecting Ethiopia's appreciation for Sudan's support during Somalia's times of turmoil when educational infrastructure was severely compromised.

The announcement was detailed in a statement released by the Ethiopian Ministry of Education, which not only outlined the mechanics of the scholarship but also highlighted the historical context behind this decision. "We appreciate the government of Sudan for its support in providing higher education opportunities to Somali students during times when Somalia had no functioning government," the statement expressed, underscoring Sudan's role in supporting higher education in Somalia at a critical period.

The scholarship program is designed to support Sudanese students in various fields of study, potentially including but not limited to engineering, medicine, and information technology, at Ethiopian universities. It seeks to enhance academic exchanges while promoting cultural understanding between the two nations and Somalia. The program also serves as a beacon of regional solidarity, where educational support transcends national boundaries.

Ethiopia's education minister, in a brief speech, emphasized the importance of education as a bridge for peace and development. "Education knows no borders. Today, we recognize the support Sudan has given us, and through this scholarship, we aim to build a future where knowledge and opportunity are shared across our region," the minister stated.

This initiative marks a significant moment in the educational diplomacy of the Horn of Africa, potentially setting a precedent for further collaborations in education within the region. It also underscores Ethiopia's commitment to educational equity and regional stability, reinforcing the idea that education is a communal asset that can uplift entire regions.

The scholarship program is expected to start in the next academic year, with applications opening soon, promising a new chapter in the academic lives of many Sudanese students in Somalia.