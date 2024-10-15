Africa: The New Public Health Order - Charting Africa's Path to Health Sovereignty

Lul Mohamed Addi sits with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Muna Mohamed, who was treated for malnutrition in the pediatric intensive care unit of MSF-supported Bay Regional Hospital in Baidoa, Somalia.

The Africa CDC was the first to declare the current mpox outbreak in some African countries as a public health emergency of continental security. This was followed by WHO's declaration of mpox as a public health emergency of international concern. In addition to mpox, there is a Marburg Virus Disease outbreak in Rwanda, which has killed at least 12 people and spread to other countries. Indeed, disease outbreaks and reemerging diseases have placed immense strain on Africa's health systems.

The unprecedented scale, frequency, and scope of health emergencies have been exacerbated by factors such as unplanned urbanization, population growth and movement, and climate change-induced disasters.

Additionally, the ongoing humanitarian crisis, characterized by insecurity and economic hardship, has resulted in a surge of refugee migration and internal displacement within the region. This crisis has created a fertile ground for the spread of infectious diseases. Africa's vulnerability to infectious diseases accounts for nearly half of global deaths and disabilities burden.

Africa stands at a pivotal moment, where the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Ebola and the current mpox outbreak have shown the need for stronger, independent African healthcare systems. Africa must take a more proactive role in safeguarding its health security to ensure that no African is left behind and ultimately achieve the Africa we want.

Looking Ahead

By 2050, Africa's population is projected to increase by 90% contributing over 60% of global population growth. Nigeria alone is projected to be one of the most populous countries in the world with an estimation of over 401 million people by 2050.

Consequently, the working-age population (15-64) of the region is expected to triple, presenting both challenges and opportunities for African policymakers and stakeholders. To harness the potential of this demographic shift and address the accompanying challenges, it has become imperative that African Member States prioritize investing in the New Public Health Order (NPHO).

The NPHO, a homegrown solution to health, seeks to empower African countries to take ownership of their health responses and reduce dependence on international systems that often fail to meet their needs during crises. By building agile health systems, strengthening local institutions, and investing in human capital, Africa can better prepare for the future and safeguard its population from pandemics and other health threats.

A Needed Change

Catalyzed by Africa's COVID-19 pandemic response, the NPHO seeks to address the multifaceted challenges hindering African health security by prioritizing self-sufficiency and resilience aimed at equipping Africa to better respond to future health crises and elevate its role in global health.

Led by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the New Public Health Order for Africa roadmap is anchored on five pillars collaborative framework that empowers African member states, public health leaders, and institutions to work together, harmonize their efforts, and leverage resources to transform Africa's public health landscape.

Too often, the African region is not at the table when global health decisions are made. Since championing the NPHO, Africa CDC has been leading African public health leaders to set new precedents for productive international health cooperation. The agency's growing prominence in global decision-making affecting Africa is a testament to its commitment to strengthening health institutions within the region and ensuring Africa's voice is heard.

A core focus of the NPHO is for Africa to be more self-reliant in manufacturing medical products. To sustain the momentum and ensure success, it is imperative to prioritize pharmaceutical manufacturing. Africa's disproportionate impact from the COVID-19 vaccine inequity underscores the urgency of this initiative. While recent investments in vaccine production are promising, decentralizing these investments across Africa will create a more sustainable and equitable ecosystem capable of achieving the ambitious target of 60% domestic vaccine production by 2040.

The healthcare workforce crisis, exacerbated by the continued migration of skilled professionals, remains a significant challenge. To ensure that the NPHO succeeds, it is imperative to address this gap, by forming strategic alliances to strengthen African health institutions and develop stronger leadership within public health institutions to catalyze a resilient healthcare system.

Making It Work

The NPHO is a test of political will, commitment, and accountability to an agenda that could potentially elevate Africa's role on the global health stage. Stakeholders both within and outside Africa can play crucial roles in supporting its implementation.

The global economic crisis has underscored the importance of domestic resource mobilization for Africa. To break free from international dependency, the continent must actively promote innovative financing mechanisms, that include public-private partnerships and increased health spending.

A crucial step towards strengthening African healthcare systems is to prioritize domestic investment. Beginning with recommitting to the Abuja Declaration and allocating 15% of annual budgets to healthcare delivery, equally important, is putting measures to reward and penalize fund waste to ensure sustainable public health outcomes.

The interconnected challenges of social, economic, environmental, and health factors necessitate a well-coordinated and robust public health system at all levels of governance within the region. To effectively address these challenges, there is an urgent need to strengthen infrastructure and enhance capacities for integrated national and regional networks for disease surveillance, including laboratories, emergency operation centers, and innovative information systems.

Technology transfer is a powerful tool for building local manufacturing capacity for vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics. With an understanding of the local context, stakeholders can support this process by providing access to patents, intellectual property, technical assistance, and training to develop sustainable solutions that address the unique needs of African populations.

Health security is a cornerstone of Africa's stability, and the NPHO offers a unique opportunity to transform the continent's health landscape and enable Africa to make a significant contribution to global health. It is time to place health at the forefront of development agendas, ensuring it receives the necessary attention and resources. This is arguably Africa's second independence, a chance to build a healthier and more prosperous future.

5 Pillars of the New Public Health Order:

i. Strong African Public Health Institutions

ii. Expanded Manufacturing of Vaccines, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics

iii. Investment in Public Health Workforce and Leadership Programs

iv. Increased Domestic Investment in Health

v. Respectful, Action-Oriented Partnerships

Thelma Chioma Thomas-Abeku is a seasoned communications specialist with a decade-long experience in public health advocacy and communications. Her work has focused on translating complex health issues into compelling narratives that inspire global action.

She has successfully led campaigns on Noma disease, HIV, and COVID-19.

Thelma has worked in government, international non-profit organizations, indigenous non-profit health organizations, and the private health sector. She is a graduate of Liverpool John Moores University and University of Abuja. Thelma is a Conference on Public Health In Africa (CPHIA) Fellow.

You can follow her @Chioma_thomas on X.