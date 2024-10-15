Zimbabwe: First Lady's Philanthropic Drive Charms Chinese Ambassador, Wife

Tendai Rupapa — Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Zhou Ding and his spouse, Lyu Renhong, yesterday paid a courtesy call on First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa at her offices where they commended her good work in transforming the lives of vulnerable groups through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

They expressed interest in supporting Dr Mnangagwa's initiatives.

As a mother, Mrs Lyu, who recently joined her husband in Zimbabwe, said she was willing to work closely with the mother of the nation in her charity work.

She said Amai Mnangagwa is a hard working woman with a big heart, describing her as the core heart of the society.

Ambassador Zhou said Dr Mnangagwa's approach and ability to reach out to anybody without discrimination or leaving anyone behind, is commendable.

"It is a great honour and pleasure to visit you, the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa. We have been looking forward to this visit. I have come with my wife to pay tribute to you for what you are doing for the people of Zimbabwe that is empowering vulnerable groups. Your work covers all sectors and we pledge our continued support as the Chinese embassy and the Chinese business community. We will put more effort in working with you and your Angel of Hope Foundation," he said.

He said the Angel of Hope Foundation was a beacon of compassion, hard work and empowerment.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa interacts with Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding and his wife Madam Lyu Renhong during a courtesy call at Zimbabwe House.

"Angel of Hope Foundation and Amai Mnangagwa herself, is a beacon of compassion and empowerment. In the past years, as an embassy and the business community, we worked very closely with the First Lady's office to empower women and children among many other vulnerable groups.

"We want to continue with our support. Soon we will make Christmas donations to the Angel of Hope Foundation so that together we can give more love and hope to the hopeless," he said.

Mrs Lyu weighed in saying she was touched by the First Lady's programmes that are making a difference in the lives of women and children. She revealed her wish to be involved in women empowerment initiatives, among many other programmes being spearheaded by the First Lady.

"I am glad to finally meet you, I always read about your good works in the newspapers and what you do, that is your tireless efforts, your kind heart and all-embracing nature brings tears to my eyes. You are truly a mother of the nation," she said.

She said she admires the First Lady's hard work spirit and energy.

"Amai is hands-on, kind-hearted and hard working such that she is always assisting those in need. I admire her energy and she deserves our support. What she does is heart touching. In China we say the woman is the core heart of the society and soul of the family and the First Lady is exactly that. Amai is working hard, touching lives and giving hope to the people.

"Real help is when you reach out to all people without discrimination like she is doing. I am going to be working with her closely to help the vulnerable groups. Together as mothers and with her guidance, we can do great things for Zimbabwe," she said. She further commended the people of Zimbabwe for their hospitality.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding and his wife Madam Lyu Renhong gifted First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa with a blue scarf, saying in their Chinese culture, the colour blue represents a mother's calm and patient presence in the family and also said Amai Mnangagwa has a big and golden heart.

"We were properly welcomed in Zimbabwe and today we were warmly welcomed by the First Lady at her offices. The people of Zimbabwe are so kind and the weather is good," she said.

During the meeting, the First Lady highlighted some of the works she is doing through her Angel of Hope Foundation .

She welcomed Mrs Lyu to join her in her programmes.

"I would like to say both as patron and founder of Angel of Hope Foundation and as the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, I am open to working with you in all the areas that I cover from agriculture, health, education, tourism, women empowerment, among many others. As mothers, we have a lot on our shoulders and I am happy that you visited," she said.

Amai Mnangagwa further thanked the Chinese First Lady, Professor Peng Liyuan and the Chinese embassy for their continued assistance supporting Angel of Hope Foundation.

Amai Mnangagwa said empowering vulnerable groups, especially women and children, was close to her heart, adding that she was looking forward to working with Mrs Lyu.

The First Lady described women empowerment as a powerful tool towards inclusive development as there was a clear connection between women's inclusion and increasing prosperity.

She voiced concern over a surge in drug abuse cases and child marriages, saying she was working flat out to curb the menace.

The Chinese Ambassador and his wife marvelled at the projects that Amai Mnangagwa initiated for women including widows, especially those who are into craftwork, pledging their commitment to complementing Amai's efforts by sourcing markets for their products in China.