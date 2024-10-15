Zimbabwe: Dexter Nduna Remanded in Custody

Former Chegutu West legislator Dexter Taona Nduna, who was over the weekend arrested on charges of illegally collecting parking fees from motorists, appears again in Chegutu Magistrates Court today for his bail ruling on fraud charges.

He appeared in court over the weekend and was remanded in custody to yesterday for bail application, but the final ruling was not ready so he was remanded in custody to today.

Allegations are that earlier this month Nduna misrepresented to two motorists that he was collecting parking fees on behalf of the Municipality of Chegutu.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Tafadzwa Vhore, he misled the motorists by claiming that a company associated with him, Team Chapter, was responsible for collecting vehicle parking fees in Chegutu.

A police report was made leading to his arrest.

Nduna was represented by attorney Unite Saizi from Saizi Law Chambers.

Last week, Nduna removed a tweet he had posted on his X account claiming that a group known as Team Chapter would be taking over parking operations in Harare.

Posting on his X account, Mr Nduna said he had not followed due diligence, hence he removed the post.

"I have pulled down the tweet that had a deployment of Team Chapter operatives for the 7th of October 2024 because it had not followed the law to its fullest," he said.

"The process of vetting is not yet done. I am sorry for the tensions that this tweet would have created."