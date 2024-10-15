Zimbabwe: Electronic Procurement Way to Go - VP Chiwenga

Treasury will no longer release funds for transactions conducted outside the electronic Government procurement system which came into use this year and is now at the final stage of full implementation, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

This, he added, is designed to boost transparency and minimise corruption.

VP Chiwenga was speaking in Victoria Falls yesterday at the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe's (PRAZ) 4th annual conference aimed at assessing progress in public procurement and charting a future that aligns with the vision for transparency, efficiency, good corporate governance and accountability.

"This progress is testament to our commitment to improving public procurement and supporting the broader economic goals of our nation," said the VP Chiwenga.

More than 21 000 suppliers have already registered on the system that went live in January to modernise and digitalise procurement processes and ensure equitable participation by all stakeholders.

The conference, which has attracted over 500 delegates to the resort city, is running under the theme, "Empowering Africa: Leveraging Sustainable Procurement in the African Continental Free Trade Area."

"We have gathered here to assess progress in public procurement and to chart a future that aligns with our collective vision for transparency, efficiency, good corporate governance and accountability," said VP Chiwenga.

"You may be pleased to know that the electronic Government procurement system went live in January this year, marking a pivotal step towards modernising our procurement processes. This initiative, implemented in phases, aims to enhance transparency and reduce opportunities for corruption.

Digitalising procurement made it more accessible, ensuring equitable participation by all stakeholders.

"In accordance with the law, Treasury has been instructed that funds will not be released for any procurements conducted outside the electronic Government procurement system."

The conference is also focusing on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and its implications for sustainable procurement practices across the continent.

VP Chiwenga said aligning procurement strategies with the objectives of the AfCFTA would create an environment that attracted investment and encouraged local production to contribute to the broader goals of regional integration and sustainable development.

"Zimbabwe's strategic geographic location within Southern Africa positions it as a vital link between key trade corridors in the northern and southern regions of the continent.

"To support this vision, the Government is actively rehabilitating its road network to enhance accessibility to regional markets," said VP Chiwenga.

VP Chiwenga said PRAZ is also actively working to enhance the skills of procurement professionals both locally and regionally.

He urged all ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure full compliance and upload their annual procurement plans as stipulated in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (Chapter 22:23).

PRAZ chief executive Mr Clever Ruswa said the AfCFTA represents a significant milestone in the journey towards continental economic unity.

"As we stand on the brink of unprecedented opportunities for economic integration and collaboration, we must embrace sustainable procurement practices that not only enhance efficiency, but also foster environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

"It opens doors for trade, investment, and development, creating a platform where we can leverage our diverse resources and talents," said Mr Ruswa.