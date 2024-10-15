Zimbabwe: Mangombe Hails Possession Football

Curtworh Masango — Scottland coach Genesis "Kaka" Mangombe believes their possession-based style of football allows several players to get into scoring positions.

Mangombe expressed these sentiments after the team's 7-0 win against Norton Community last Friday, in which seven different scorers registered their names on the scoreboard.

This was the biggest win registered in the Northern Region Soccer League this season and came at a time when Scottland are plotting a coup against MWOS, who seemed definite champions three weeks ago.

Scottland have overhauled MWOS' lead on the log standings and the battle, for now, is on goals and the big win last Friday was a massive boost for Mangombe.

"I am thrilled by winning games with big margins. If you don't concede it means you will have a very healthy goal difference and it's all that matters at this point.

"We are now under the spotlight and we have pressure on us and we need to have consistency in terms of our conversion rate.

"If you look at the competitors, especially MWOS, they have been doing very well and their goal difference has been very healthy.

"So we still need to keep on working hard so that we score goals and at the same time we keep on posting clean sheets.

"If you play possession football, you will see that any one of the players can score unlike when you play second ball as only a few players tend to score. This time around we are almost there, we need to make sure we don't drop points," he said.