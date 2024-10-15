Zimbabwe: Man, Three Daughters Accused of Murdering Couple

A Masvingo couple aged 77 and 92 was last week killed by their son and granddaughters after being accused of witchcraft.

Rameck Chidinhika (53) and his three daughters, Constancia Chidinhika (28), Vimbai Chidinhika (19) and a juvenile aged 15 have since been arrested for murder. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

"The ZRP confirmed the arrest of the man and his three daughters for killing his father, Tizirai Chidinhika aged 77 and mother, Miriam Polisiri aged 92 on allegations of witchcraft and casting misfortune on the first suspect's family.

"The incident occurred on October 11, 2024, at around 0700 hours at Chorupanga Village, Nyajena, Masvingo."

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may assist in investigating a murder case in which Jabson Bunukwa Kwangwari (35), was found dead at Village 1 Runhare in Chiredzi on October 11, 2024. His body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, with deep cuts on the head and arm. A blood-stained axe was recovered at the scene. "Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to value the sanctity of human life and resolve differences amicably without resorting to violence. We urge families to seek counselling from local police stations, traditional leaders and church elders to find peaceful ways of resolving differences," Comm Nyathi said.

In another case, a man from Matekenya Village, Chief Chireya, in Gokwe North, Gift Chimbangu (26) was last week sentenced to 33 years in prison for murder.

On January 1, 2023, Chimbangu and the deceased were among the people who were dancing to music at Zumba Business Centre in Gokwe when one of the dancers stabbed a fellow dancer with a knife. Chimbangu and two others then chased after the dancer and an altercation resulted.

He then stabbed him with a knife in the chest and he died. Chimbangu then wiped the blood-stained knife on his hair before fleeing the scene.