Zimbabwe: Canadian Investors Explore Opportunities

Blessings Chidakwa — Herald Reporter

Investors from Canada are exploring business opportunities in Zimbabwe with a focus on clean energy, manufacturing, ICT, mining, agriculture and education.

This comes as the Second Republic's drive for engagement and re-engagement is paying off with formerly hostile Western countries now warming up to Zimbabwe.

Yesterday, the delegation led by Canada-Africa Chamber of Business board chair Paula Caldwell St-Onge, accompanied by Canadian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Alder Aristilde, met with Foreign and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava at his offices.

"We are delighted to be here because we have such an interest from the Canadian private sector to come and do business in Zimbabwe. Well, of course, there's always the mining sector, but we have clean energies, ICT, agriculture, education, and manufacturing," she said.

Today the delegation has a host of more engagements with locals.

"We have a full day planned for our companies to meet the companies from Zimbabwe and to see how we can continue our collaborations," she said.

Minister Shava said the visit by the Canadian business entities was an indication of the good relations that now exist between the two countries.

He also applauded the delegation for following the country's laid down procedures in conducting business, as it is working with the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA). The agency is a one-stop shop for all investments in the country which deals with registration of companies while also advising potential investors.

Minister Shava reiterated Zimbabwe's commitment to rejoin the Commonwealth underpinned by its mantra of being a friend to all and an enemy to none.

As the globe awaits the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, the Minister said conversations for the re-entry into the organisation are at an advanced stage.

"We have made a lot of progress. We know that right now, everybody's heading for Samoa, where there's going to be the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. We have had numerous conversations and negotiations with the Secretariat.

"I think the Commonwealth Heads of State will consider our re-entry at Samoa. We are looking forward to coming back to the club, as it were. So, we think that the relationship with Canada will even improve further."

The CHOGM brings together delegations from 56 nations from Africa, the Caribbean and Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.