Zimbabwe: Time to Tackle Mpox Head-On

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke — On Sunday, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora, announced that Zimbabwe had recorded two cases of Mpox.

The cases, an 11-year-old boy in Harare and a 24-year-old man in Mberengwa, are both in isolation at home and receiving appropriate care.

The two have a history of travelling to South Africa and Tanzania in the last two months respectively.

While everyone has been anticipating this development for a long time, particularly since most of our neighbouring countries have reported cases, it still came as a shock.

It now becomes important to address some of the issues that may have been obscured because the problem was yet to reach us.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic infection that can spread from animals to humans, between humans, mainly through close contact, and occasionally from the environment to people via things and surfaces that have been touched by a person with Mpox.

Its symptoms include fever, rash (that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, or other parts of the body, especially hands, feet and chest), headache, muscle ache and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, sore throat, nasal congestion or cough.

The incubation period is usually three to 21 days, and is typically slow developing over a period of two to four weeks. The disease is normally self-limiting, but can be severe in individuals with compromised immunity and other co- morbidities.

Caused by an Orthopoxvirus, mpox was first detected in humans in 1970, in the DRC. The disease is considered endemic to countries in Central and West Africa.

In July 2022, the multi-country outbreak of Mpox was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, (PHEIC) as it spreads rapidly via sexual contact across a range of countries where the virus had not been seen before.

That PHEIC was declared over in May 2023 after there had been a sustained decline in global cases.

Mpox has been reported in the DRC for more than a decade, and the number of cases reported each year has increased steadily over that period.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said the emergence last year and rapid spread of a new virus strain in DRC, clade 1b, which appears to be spreading mainly through sexual networks, and its detection in countries neighbouring the DRC is especially concerning, and one of the main reasons for the declaration of the PHEIC.

Mpox was declared a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security by the Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) on August 13, 2024.

WHO then declared it a PHEIC under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005).

According to the Africa CDC, the African region has recorded 37 325 suspected cases as of September 29, including 996 deaths.

The number of confirmed cases currently stands at a total of 7 535 and 32 deaths. The majority of these cases have been identified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

With Mpox being a viral zoonotic disease that can spread from animals to humans, the implications for public health, community safety, and economic stability are profound.

The emergence of these cases underlines the importance of proactive measures to mitigate risk, particularly in a nation grappling with existing health challenges.

While the number of cases remains relatively low, the risk of further transmission cannot be ignored.

If the number of Mpox cases continues to rise, it could put a strain on the country's healthcare system.

Like what happened during the Covid-19 pandemic, hospitals may need to allocate resources to treat infected individuals, potentially diverting attention from other essential services.

The country's healthcare system, already burdened by various health challenges, could face additional pressure as capacity for testing, treatment and public awareness campaigns becomes necessary.

With such an outbreak, economic activities may be disrupted thus affecting the livelihoods of many.

Besides the economic challenges that may arise, the fear associated with contagious diseases can lead to increased anxiety and stress within communities.

Public perception and misinformation could exacerbate these issues because Mpox can be associated with stigma and discrimination, particularly in communities with limited understanding of the disease.

This can lead to social isolation, mental health issues, and barriers to accessing healthcare.

What is needed?

Community-led awareness and prevention could be a key response mechanism. Communities can play a crucial role in raising awareness about Mpox and minimising the spread of the disease.

It therefore requires authorities to prioritise educating and sharing the correct information with communities.

Because communities play a critical role in curbing the spread of Mpox and mitigating its impact.

Community leaders and organisations can collaborate with health authorities to create and disseminate educational material on Mpox.

This can include information about transmission, symptoms, and preventative measures. Workshops, public forums, and social media campaigns can help raise awareness.

Communities can also establish support groups for individuals who may be infected or are concerned about exposure. Providing emotional and logistical support can help ease fears and reduce stigma associated with the disease.

At the moment, not many people have adequate knowledge about the disease.

It is therefore important to also encourage community members to participate in awareness campaigns, such as public health talks, social media initiatives, and community events.

Besides education and awareness, promoting hygiene practices is also needed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Encouraging effective hygiene practices, such as handwashing, use of personal protective equipment, and sanitisation of communal spaces, can help reduce transmission of the disease.

It is also crucial for authorities to consider establishing reporting mechanisms for communities to know where to report suspected cases promptly.

Enhanced surveillance helps in early case detection and initiation of contact tracing. This is where community health workers come in.

For the two cases that have been confirmed in the country, contact tracing is ongoing to ensure all contacts are isolated and tested as soon as possible.

This shows that support for local health authorities in contact tracing efforts to identify individuals who may have been exposed to the virus is important.

The announcement of Mpox cases in Zimbabwe is a clarion call for immediate action at both the community and Governmental levels.

While Government has done a lot in terms of preparedness, more can still be done.

By fostering awareness, promoting hygiene practices, and supporting health initiatives, communities can play a pivotal role in controlling the spread of the disease.

It is essential for all stakeholders to work in tandem to ensure that Mpox does not escalate into a public health crisis in the country.

While the road ahead may be challenging, collective action rooted in education and collaboration can mitigate risks and strengthen community resilience in the face of Mpox.