Zimbabwe: 1 600 Get Free Cataract Surgeries

The Midlands Inclusive Eye Health Project has brought hope to 2 370 individuals, providing 1 604 with free cataract surgeries and 766 with spectacles.

The Provincial Medical Director, Dr Mary Muchekeza, said this milestone achievement underscores the province's commitment to universal healthcare.

She said this during her address to health personnel and other delegates attending the World Sight Day (WSD) commemorations at the Midlands State University (MSU) main campus in Gweru yesterday. The day saw hundreds of students receiving free eye health screenings and spectacles.

The WSD commemorations are meant to raise awareness of eye health issues and are held across the globe annually.

"To date, through the Midlands Inclusive Health Project alone, 1 604 people have received free cataract surgeries, and 766 people have received spectacles."

The project's impact, she said, extends far beyond statistics, transforming lives in marginalised communities.

Dr Muchekeza said with the provincial eye unit at Gweru Provincial Hospital now equipped with high-value ophthalmic equipment, residents can access quality eye care, reclaiming independence and dignity.

"This support aligns perfectly with the Government's vision to ensure health services for all, leaving no one behind," she said.

Dr Muchekeza said the 2024 World Sight Day theme, "Love Your Eyes", carries a special focus not only on general eye health but also on the well-being of children, emphasising the importance of nurturing good vision.

"Today, we celebrate our collective efforts to safeguard vision, acknowledging the progress we have made, while also turning our attention to future generations. Ensuring children receive the proper eye care is important to their education, development, and future opportunities. Healthy eyes mean a brighter future--not just for individuals, but for entire communities," she said.

Dr Muchekeza said as the Ministry of Health and Child Care, with the primary mandate of providing eye health services, they are fortunate to have the strong support of partners and donors, who are bankrolling eye health initiatives in the province.

"I want to acknowledge organisations such as CBMG, HelpAge, and others whose contributions have been instrumental in strengthening the delivery of eye health services in our province," she said.

Dr Muchekeza said the Midlands Inclusive Eye Health Project has been an outstanding example of how partnerships can improve access to eye care, especially for those in underserved areas.

"Their support has enabled us to reach children and adults alike, delivering critical eye care services, surgeries, and spectacles that have changed lives. This support complements the Government's vision to ensure health services for all and leave no one behind," she said.

Dr Muchekeza said many children suffer from uncorrected refractive errors and other preventable conditions that can impact their learning and quality of life.

"This is why today's theme, focusing on children, is so important--it reminds us that the foundation of a healthier future starts with caring for young eyes. I hope that service provision today targeting young adults in the university will be cascaded to school children," she said.

Dr Muchekeza said healthcare providers, educators, and community leaders, are responsible for raising awareness and ensuring that children receive regular eye examinations, early diagnosis, and appropriate interventions.

Doing so, she said, will help children succeed academically and socially while reducing the long-term burden of visual impairment.

"We need to continue building the capacity of healthcare workers, strengthening our health systems, and advocating for policies that prioritise eye care, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children. Initiatives like World Sight Day are vital in keeping this agenda at the forefront of our efforts," said Dr Muchekeza.