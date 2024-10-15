Zimbabwe: Artist Paints a Beautiful Story

Harare — based visual artist, Shalom Kufakwatenzi, might not turn heads on the streets, but her art collections have caught the eye of the world.

Born a natural artist, Kufakwatenzi is one of the phenomenal creatives whose works are doing well in overseas galleries.

The modest and yet creative genius of her own generation, uses wool, fishing and tobacco twine, hessian stuff and leather to create impressive art collections.

Her creativity came under the spotlight recently after her first-ever solo exhibition dubbed "The Cocoon, a Be-you-till-full Place" held in Harare.

The exhibition has been endorsed by other creatives as a triumph.

Kufakwatenzi, who has been working on her solo exhibition for months, shared her joy on social media.

"I am grateful for all the people who helped me put this together, and I am grateful to God that it all worked out well.

"I really appreciate those who were able to come for the opening.

"The launch of everything coming up colourful was a success and the exhibition of 'The Cocoon a Be-you-till-full Place' my very first Solo show has landed," said Kufakwatenzi in her appreciation post.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Kufakwatenzi, who is also a performing artiste, was impressed by the feedback that she received from art collectors and buyers who attended her solo exhibition.

"The reception I got from fans was very good. Most of the people who supported me were family and friends.

"I started preparing for it in 2023. I am using art to express my feelings and what I have gone through in life. I cannot reveal the hardships that I have gone through, especially during and after the Covid-19 era.

"I have been trying my best to come up with this exhibition," she said.

Kufakwatenzi, who is also an art teacher, said versatility has made her stronger.

"I do a lot of things like photography, children's art teaching and textile installations. I am capturing the hardship. I am a freelancer; I do not have a specific gallery where I operate from. I use fabric in most of my art collections."

Kufakwatenzi, whose works are also showing at the 60th International Art Exhibition at Venice Biennial 2024 in Italy ending in November, was humbled by the experience.