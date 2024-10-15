Zimbabwe: Global Cement Maker Now in Zim

Joseph Madzimure — One of the world's top cement producers, Huaxin Cement Co Ltd from China, has invested US$15 million in a manufacturing plant in Zimbabwe.

With an asset base of more than US$25 billion across the globe, Huaxin Zimbabwe (Private) Limited will produce 300 000 tonnes of cement per year.

Sitting on five hectares in Mt Hampden, the company expects to increase its production capacity to 1 million tonnes if it accesses more lime reserves.

Huaxin Zimbabwe director Mr Clemence Gomba said they want Zimbabwe to become a hub of cement manufacturing, riding on the abundant human resources.

"We will start with at least 300 000 tonnes of cement per year, but if we access lime reserves here in Zimbabwe we will increase production to 1 million tonnes per year," said Mr Gomba.

"We will be able to export to our neighbouring countries."

Huaxin Cement Co Ltd is the producer of Supaset Cement, which is preferred by many builders.

Currently, Supaset Cement is imported from South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi and Mozambique.

"We produce 32,5 and 42,5 which is used in the construction industry. We want Zimbabweans to get the cement at their doorsteps," he said.

Company CEO, Mr Chen, said: "As investors we are taking advantage of the relationship between Zimbabwe and China.

"We have realised that a lot of Chinese investors are coming to invest here."

Huaxin is expected to employ five Chinese nationals who will be on the technical side and 200 locals.

"We started constructing this site last month and we hope to finish by the end of November this year and in December, we will start the production of cement.

"The plant will start with a production capacity of 25 000 tonnes of cement per month, mainly we will be making 32,5 and 42,5 cement.

"We hope to satisfy the local market so that at least we reduce our import bill. We want to save foreign currency for the country.

"We hope to find some limestone reserves so that we will not be importing any 'clinker'," said Mr Chen.

Clinker is the essential component in producing cement, which is made of sintering limestone.

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu yesterday toured the site where he appreciated the work being done by Huaxin Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited.

"I have been invited here to come and appreciate what they have invested in. They have told us that they are the major suppliers of cement to Zimbabwe from Zambia," he said.

"They are keen to set up a cement manufacturing plant here in Zimbabwe, obviously something that we want to encourage because we want to increase local production.

Minister Ndlovu said Zimbabwe is experiencing a surge in imports mainly from Zambia and South Africa, a reflection that local production is not satisfying the market.

"We are happy that a company of this calibre, which is one of the leading global cement producers, is coming into Zimbabwe.

"By end of December, they will start operating," he said.

The company has footprints in Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe and other countries across the globe.