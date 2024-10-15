Zimbabwe: Former Learner Ploughs Back to Society

Raffingora High School in Mashonaland West got a big boost recently when one of its former students, Mr Kausiwa Banda, donated cash and goods worth US$4 000.

He presented the money and goods at the school's speech and prize giving day ceremony held recently.

Mr Banda handed over US$1 500 for drilling a borehole, prizes for students and cash for long-serving teachers, staff and the school's former head. He said it was great to be back at Raffingora High School after 27 years.

The man was born and bred at Motogomo, Daily Great Farm, along the Harare-Guruve highway and worked on the farm to pay his school fees.

"This school moulded us. Today, we recognise achievement, celebrate hard work and inspire others, regardless of our background," said Mr Banda.

"Greatness comes from being focused, hard work and being humble. Don't be discouraged if you do not win today; success is not a race.

"Everyone has their own journey. I was not a prize winner in my class, but I made up for it with determination. Education is your path to a better life. Dream big, don't fear failure, and keep moving forward."

Mr Banda pledged to provide a solar-powered 24-hour computer and study block for night studies at the school.

The investment at his former school is in line with President Mnangagwa's development mantra, "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo".

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo commended Mr Banda for the kind gesture.

"Today, we reflect on our journey, aligning our vision with heritage-based curriculum, technology, vocational education and Vision 2030," she said in a speech read on her behalf by the director in her office, Mr Douglas Chiwiro.

"Education 5.0 recognises the need for evolution. Our pass rate increased from zero percent to 18 percent. This achievement showcases students' hard work, staff dedication, and parental involvement. Beyond academics, our students excelled in sports, demonstrating determination and teamwork. Our enrolment grew from 150 to 220 students. However, we face infrastructural challenges. We must address shortages, integrate technology and vocational training, and commercially approach education ethically," she said.