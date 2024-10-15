Zimbabwe: Key Lady Chevrons Duo Ruled Out

15 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe Women will be without two key players when they face the United States of America Women in a five-match one-day international cricket series in Harare this month.

Captain Mary-Anne Musonda, recovering from injury, and teenage sensation Kelis Ndhlovu, who is sitting her Ordinary Level examinations, are conspicuous by their absence from the squad of 15 announced by the hosts.

Zimbabwe Women, however, still boast loads of experience with seasoned campaigners Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Josephine Nkomo, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Ashley Ndiraya and Nomvelo Sibanda all in the squad for the series.

Another veteran, Christabel Chatonzwa, makes a return.

Fifteen-year-old Beloved Biza adjudged player of the tournament at the ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup Africa Qualifier in September, has been rewarded for her rich vein of form.

She is joined on the senior side by her fellow Zimbabwe Under-19 starlets Runyararo Pasipanodya and Olinder Chare, while Tendai Makusha has received a first-time call-up.

The ODIs between Zimbabwe Women and USA Women are scheduled for 17, 20, 23, 26, and 28 October at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe woman squad :

Sharne Mayers, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Christabel Chatonzwa, Josephine Nkomo, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Audrey Mazvishaya, Lindokuhle Mabhera, Nomvelo Sibanda, Olinder Chare, Ashley Ndiraya, Adel Zimunu, Loryn Phiri, Tendai Makusha --ZimCricket

Read the original article on The Herald.

