Namibia Airports Company Doubles Profits

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has announced profits of N$40.8 million for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, more than double recorded in the previous fiscal period.

The announcement was made at the company's annual general meeting (AGM), held on 30 September in Windhoek.

"NAC demonstrated resilience and determination, navigating challenges while forging a strategic direction," NAC chief executive Bisey /Uirab says.

The NAC is now up-to-date and fully compliant with the submission of its audited annual financial statements, notes a media statement released on Tuesday.

The company is currently operating at approximately 92% pre-Covid levels, in terms of overall passenger volumes, states the NAC.

The AGM was also attended by various representatives from the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises, the NAC board of directors and NAC management.

"NAC is one of the few public enterprises that have caught up with the backlog and could be used as an example to help other state-owned enterprises," says Louise Shixwameni, the deputy executive director of public enterprises.

The NAC notes planned infrastructure developments, among them the construction of solar power plants at Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), Eros, and Andimba Toivo ya Toivo airports, at the cost of N$9.5 million.

The company's plans further include the finalisation of the transfer of land to the NAC for the construction of new terminal buildings at Katima Mulilo, Rundu and Lüderitz airports, as well as the upgrading of the parking management system at HKIA, Walvis Bay Airport and Andimba Toivo ya Toivo Airport.