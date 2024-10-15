Rwanda: Mucyo Wakera Back to Spotlight With Culture-Inspired Track 'Nzaza'

After a hiatus that spanned almost a year, rising artiste Willy Pascal Mucyo Murekaze, popularly known as WaKera, has finally returned to the game with a new song 'Nzaza'.

This comes after the singer, who doubles as a video producer at The New Times, started producing Afro Gakondo, a fusion of Gakondo sounds, largely made up with traditional instruments, with a modern touch of Afrobeats.

According to WaKera, 'Nzaza' recounts the heartfelt story of a man in a long-distance relationship who deeply misses the woman he loves.

The song, he says, also captures the essence of longing and the emotional weight of being separated by distance through powerful lyrics that reflect on shared memories of lovers in a long-distance relationship.

"Nzaza emphasizes the importance of trust and communication in such situations, as promises and regular check-ins become vital. It's a message of love, longing and unwavering commitment," the artist told The New Times in an exclusive interview.

The three-minute song, produced by Jimmy Pro at Level 9 Records, is WaKera's ninth single, which he personally directed, shot and edited, balancing multiple roles from cinematography to acting and singing.

'Nzaza' is currently attracting the attention and admiration of many music listeners, including prominent figures such as Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe, and award-winning musician Tom Close, both of whom shared the song on their social media platforms.

Nduhungirehe was particularly impressed by the song and described the composer as "a new talent in town."

"Their support has encouraged me to aim higher and I will continue to push forward without giving up," said WaKera, reflecting the song reception.

Starring in the song's visualizer is local actress and journalist Eliane Irakoze.

'Nzaza' is available on all major streaming platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, Deezer, Boomplay, and more.

Mucyo WaKera is a Rwandan musician known for creating a unique blend of Afro sounds that fuses Afrobeat, Afrozouk, Afropop, Gakondo, and Afro RnB.

His music brings together the vibrant rhythms of African drums, soulful melodies, and the rich cultural heritage of Rwanda. With each release, Mucyo takes listeners on a captivating sonic journey, offering a fresh take on African music.