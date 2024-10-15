Rwanda: Trl Space Systems Builds Satellite for Agriculture, Environment Monitoring

Rwanda's first hyperspectral satellite is being built, according to the TRL Space CEO and founder, Petr Kapoun.

Wikipedia defines hyperspectral satellites as a smart, lightweight, and technologically advanced versions of present-day satellites that reduce production and launch cost while expanding the depth of information received.

The satellite is designed to support agriculture and environmental monitoring, providing detailed data on crop health, soil moisture, and plant chlorophyll levels.

Kapoun noted the development on October 11 during the Space Exploration Evening, an event organised, in Kigali, in collaboration with Rwanda Space Agency and UNISTELLAR.

The event featured the CubeSat Mission Design Challenge, which provided students from Green Hills Academy, Carnegie Mellon University Africa, Riviera High School, and Lycée de Kigali, with the opportunity to think creatively and collaborate on developing practical solutions for real-world space challenges.

Kapoun said: "We don't just want to provide space technologies; we want to build them here, using local engineers and transferring knowledge from Europe to Rwanda. We're currently working on constructing the country's first satellite," he said.

Once complete, the 10-kilogram hyperspectral satellite will orbit the Earth at 510 kilometres, transmitting data back to Rwanda Space Agency. This information will be accessible to ministries, institutions, and students, fostering new innovations and applications.

The company is investing in the local workforce, with seven engineers already working full-time, and aims to establish a laboratory and testing facilities by January.

The satellite is expected to take around 20 months to complete, with a launch planned from Florida in the U.S. using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. TRL Space also plans to launch up to five more satellites for Rwanda, with a long-term goal of commercialising satellite services across Africa.

"We've invested approximately one million US dollars into this project so far, and we're confident about the return on investment," Kapoun said, noting the company's commitment to developing Rwanda's space infrastructure and training local engineers.

In addition to building the satellite, TRL Space is committed to engaging Rwanda's youth. Kapoun announced plans to organise hackathons centred around the satellite's data, encouraging students to develop new applications for sectors like agriculture and urban planning.

"We want to inspire students to see how space technology can solve real-world problems. It's not just about hardware but also about the data and applications that can emerge," he added.

Gaspard Twagirayezu, the CEO of Rwanda Space Agency, added: "We want to raise awareness about space technologies and show students the potential they have to impact sectors like agriculture and disaster management," he added.

He emphasised that although the Space Exploration Evening was a smaller event involving only four schools, it is part of a growing outreach program that aims to involve more students in the future.

Twagirayezu said that the agency plans to offer internships to students who participated in the event, allowing them to work alongside professionals to see their ideas come to life in real-world applications.

Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire praised TRL Space for its commitment to Rwanda and its role in developing local talent. "Your efforts in building the necessary capabilities across our economy are deeply appreciated," she said.

Addressing the young participants, Ingabire expressed admiration for their potential as future leaders in Rwanda's space industry. "In you, we see the future Rwandan astronauts. Today is just the beginning of your journey, and we are here to support your ambitions.

"This should fuel your curiosity as you continue learning and innovating. It's not just about building technology; it's about understanding how it can solve real-world problems," she said.

Ingabire emphasised that the government is committed to scaling space education and outreach programmes across Rwanda, ensuring that more students have the opportunity to explore careers in space technology.